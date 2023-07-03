Uneasy calm in Paris amid calls for riots to end

STORY: After five nights of violent riots and thousands of arrests, Sunday night’s silence on the streets of Paris was deafening.

Across the country, the government said some 45,000 police had been deployed again, as it tried to grapple with the worst unrest seen in the country in years.

Rioters have torched cars, looted stores and targeted town halls and police stations.

A grandmother of Nahel - the teenager whose killing at the hands of a police officer sparked the unrest – has now called for all of it to end.

Identified as Nadia by French media, the woman said rioters were using the 17-year-old's death last Tuesday as an excuse to cause havoc and that the family wanted calm.

Her comments came as eyewitness video showed mothers in a Paris suburb also demanding an end to the violence.

Joined by young children, they held signs reading "Justice to victims" and "Stop the violence."

Others have said the same.

Residents in another Paris suburb told Reuters that rioters wanted to spread “terror” and were trying to put the Republic in danger.

They were speaking a day after the home of the local mayor was rammed with a car and set alight while his wife and children were asleep inside.

President Emmanuel Macron was due to meet with leaders of parliament on Monday, and on Tuesday with more than 220 mayors of towns and cities that have been affected by riots.

The government said the number of arrests was down following Saturday’s funeral for Nahel.

But officials have cautioned it’s still too early to say the unrest is over.