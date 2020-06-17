The uneasy truce between China and India is effectively dead

For the past 45 years India and China succeeded in managing their differences on the heavily contested Line of Actual Control separating the Asian rivals without the loss of life.

That achievement unravelled on Monday when soldiers from two of the world’s most powerful armies engaged in direct physical combat in the Galwan Valley in the Ladakh region of India, high up in the Himalayas. Stones were hurled. Fists were thrown. Sticks were deployed. The Chinese, armed with batons studded with nails, clubbed the Indians.

When hostilities ended, Beijing acknowledged casualties on its side, but refused to disclose the number of dead or injured. Secrecy, however, is not an option available to New Delhi. After weeks of attempting to save face by denying the extent of Chinese incursions into its territory that began in April — and repeatedly playing down the fierce brawls that erupted between the two sides in May — the Indian government admitted on Tuesday that twenty soldiers of the Indian Army, including a commanding officer, had been killed in the battle with the People’s Liberation Army the previous night. Dozens of Indian troops are said to be in Chinese captivity.

India, imploding under the burden of social chaos and economic devastation precipitated by the coronavirus pandemic, was clearly not anticipating an outbreak of renewed Chinese aggression on its northern frontier. When Chinese troops began breaching the LAC in late April, India treated it as an inadvertent mistake of a kind that is all too common on the 2,100-mile-long un-demarcated border.

It was only after Indian attempts to de-escalate the situation were rebuffed did it realise that the mechanisms established by both sides to defuse tensions had suddenly become obsolete. India was not dealing with patrolling parties that had strayed too far. It was confronting an invading army. While India scrambled to send reinforcements, China managed to annex up to 60 square kilometres of Indian territory in Ladakh without firing a shot.

The Indian government, keen to avert a nationalist backlash and preserve the strongman reputation of prime minister Narendra Modi, pretended throughout the crisis that all was well on the eastern front. Now, as gruesome details emerge of the bloodbath on the border, there is intensifying clamour for retaliation, revenge, and return of Indian territory.

India finds itself in an intractable position. Attempting to restore status quo ante bellum by resorting to a shooting war with China — which is measurably more powerful overall, though India holds some distinct advantages in the high-altitude terrain — could prove too costly for India. At the same time, failing to react forcefully to the brazen seizure of Indian land could embolden the Chinese to nibble at yet more Indian territory. On Tuesday, China declared sovereignty over all of the Galwan Valley—an area named for a 19th-century Indian explorer in British employ.

Ironically, it is India’s increasing capabilities to withstand and repulse China that may have provoked Beijing to test India’s resolve. New Delhi has belatedly been upgrading the decaying infrastructure in Ladakh, including laying down roads and raising a concrete bridge to enable the swift movement of troops. It has also deepened its security and diplomatic partnership with Australia, Japan, and the Unites State—fellow democracies wary of authoritarian China.

The experience of Ladakh may speed up rather than slow down India’s pro-American tilt, and boost rather than halt its military build up on its troubled northeastern border. The Indian government’s decision in mid-April to subject Chinese investments to additional layers of vetting may now pave the way for the formal erection of barriers to commerce between the two countries. The already formidable civilian movement to boycott Chinese products will likely be augmented by a citizenly outcry against the trade surplus China enjoys with India: at nearly $60 billion, roughly equal to India’s defence budget.

The 21st century was supposed to be the Asian century. What has happened in Ladakh is a turning point in Asia’s trajectory: a full-blown war may yet be deferred, but peace and cordiality between Asia’s chief powers is now inconceivable in the near or distant future. The uneasy truce that has governed the relationship between China and India since they first went to war against each other in 1962 is effectively dead.

Kapil Komireddi is the author of Malevolent Republic: A Short History of the New India