Unemployed still waiting for checks as states struggle to pay out stimulus funds

States are pleading for help from the Trump administration as they struggle to handle a torrent of unemployment claims that continues to swell as businesses remain shuttered across the country.

In the three weeks since President Donald Trump signed legislation allocating $1 billion to help states process jobless claims, the number of laid-off Americans applying for benefits has already surged past 10 million — and millions more are likely to be added to the total when new data is released on Thursday.

Less than half of the money for administrative costs in the most recent stimulus bill has been distributed to states, according to Department of Labor officials. But even once they have the full amount in hand, states say they will need even more money to overhaul antiquated filing systems, and they also require more details and guidance from the Department of Labor to allow them to streamline claims and cut benefit checks faster.

For now, unemployed workers are left waiting for checks as the states struggle to handle a volume of unemployment applications unprecedented since the U.S. started tracking jobless claims in 1967.

“Can we get federal help for that? The answer is no,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said this week, discussing the mass of calls flooding the state’s Department of Employment Security. “We can’t get federal help. We’re barely getting federal help for everything else we need for personnel, and right now, it’s all focused on the medical staffing and health care professionals.”

A DOL spokesperson said in a statement the department is “supporting our state partners as they deliver traditional unemployment and expanded benefits available,” and “has quickly released new rules and guidance for states, businesses, and individual Americans to help those in need of relief.”

States have tried so far to make do with the resources and guidance they have. Illinois and Maryland have extended hours, reassigned workers and hired new employees to help answer the phones. Connecticut and New Jersey are scrambling to find the few remaining computer programmers who are familiar with a 60-year old coding language. California has waived typical waiting periods and is allowing state officials to "exercise flexibility” by awarding benefits in some cases before making a final determination of a person's eligibility.

Issues with processing unemployment claims and doling out benefit checks are just the latest evidence that the trillions of dollars Congress spent to help workers and businesses have yet to reach many of those who need it the most. Bankers have been pleading directly with Trump to fix problems with a Small Business Administration system holding them back from issuing $350 billion in government-backed loans designed to avert major layoffs. Other banks and financial firms are highlighting more work that needs to be done to quickly get $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans and warn that sending paper checks through the mail could become a major source of fraud.

The $1 billion allocated under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which took effect on Friday, was meant to help states modernize their filing systems and handle the onslaught of claims. But the money still trickling out to states amounts in many areas to too little, too late for systems that have been neglected for years and can’t be overhauled overnight.

“Three weeks ago, a billion dollars seemed like a lot,” said Michele Evermore, a senior policy analyst with the National Employment Law Project. “But this is a spike in claims processing like we’ve never seen before.”

The frantic calls for volunteers trained in a decades-old computer programming language called COBOL is perhaps the starkest example of how neglected state unemployment systems have been. Rob Asaro-Angelo, the New Jersey Commissioner of Labor and Workforce Development, told reporters over the weekend that IT workers are working “nonstop” to make the state’s 40-year-old systems continue to perform under such “atypical circumstances.”

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy put a call out for volunteers who are trained in the antiquated program, and said it’s something the state will review in the aftermath of the pandemic. In New Jersey, just over 362,000 residents filed for unemployment in the past two weeks. Benefits surged by about 1,600 percent during the first week of the outbreak.

“We have systems that are 40 years-plus old, and there’ll be lots of postmortems. And one of them on our list will be, how did we get here where we literally needed COBOL programmers?” Murphy said over the weekend.