Unemployment claims in Illinois declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Illinois dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 13,508 in the week ending December 16, down from 13,856 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 205,000 last week, up 2,000 claims from 203,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Oklahoma saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 71.3%. Vermont, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 34%.

