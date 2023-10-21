Unemployment claims in Indiana declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Indiana dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 3,024 in the week ending October 14, down from 3,284 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 198,000 last week, down 13,000 claims from 211,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Tennessee saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 43.8%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 50%.

