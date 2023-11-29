Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Indiana dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 3,420 in the week ending November 17, down from 3,806 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 209,000 last week, down 24,000 claims from 233,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Kentucky saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 108.1%. Utah, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 27.9%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Times: Unemployment claims in Indiana declined last week