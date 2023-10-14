Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Indiana rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 3,276 in the week ending October 7, up from 2,763 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims remained the same at 209,000 last week on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Alaska saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 79.0%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 56%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Mail: Unemployment claims in Indiana increased last week