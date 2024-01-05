Unemployment claims in Louisiana declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Louisiana dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 1,143 in the week ending December 30, down from 1,766 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 202,000 last week, down 18,000 claims from 220,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Rhode Island saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 85.2%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 78.3%.

