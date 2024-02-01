Unemployment claims in Louisiana increased last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Louisiana rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 1,562 in the week ending January 27, up from 1,192 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 224,000 last week, up 9,000 claims from 215,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Oregon saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 84.9%. South Dakota, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 40.3%.

