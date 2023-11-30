Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Massachusetts rose last week compared with the week before, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 6,625 in the week ending Nov. 25, up from 6,415 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 218,000 last week, up 7,000 claims from 211,000 the week before on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Kansas had the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 91%. Oregon, meanwhile, had the largest percentage drop in new claims, 48.3%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: Unemployment claims in Massachusetts increased last week