Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Michigan dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 7,135 in the week ending November 25, down from 8,639 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 218,000 last week, up 7,000 claims from 211,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Kansas saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 91%. Oregon, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 48.3%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Unemployment claims in Michigan declined last week