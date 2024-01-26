Unemployment claims in Ohio declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Ohio dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 9,484 in the week ending January 20, down from 11,312 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 214,000 last week, up 25,000 claims from 189,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Wisconsin saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 18.6%. North Dakota, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 43.2%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

