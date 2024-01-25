Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 14,808 in the week ending Jan. 20, down from 15,004 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 214,000 last week, up from 189,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Wisconsin saw the largest percentage increase, with claims jumping by 18.6%. North Dakota, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop, with claims falling by 43.2%.

