Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania rose in the week ending Dec. 30 compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 20,403, up from 15,860 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 202,000, down 18,000 claims from 220,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Rhode Island saw the largest percentage increase, with claims jumping by 85.2%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop, with claims falling by 78.3%.

