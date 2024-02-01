Unemployment claims in Pennsylvania increased last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Pennsylvania rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 15,372 in the week ending Jan. 27, up from 14,828 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 224,000 last week, up from 215,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Oregon saw the largest percentage increase, with claims jumping by 84.9%. South Dakota, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop, with claims falling by 40.3%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

