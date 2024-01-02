Unemployment claims in South Dakota declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in South Dakota dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 362 in the week ending December 23, down from 427 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 218,000 last week, up 12,000 claims from 206,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Missouri saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 136.0%. West Virginia, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 34.4%.

