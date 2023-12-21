Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Tennessee dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 3,088 in the week ending December 16, down from 3,232 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 205,000 last week, up 2,000 claims from 203,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Tennessee's Department of Labor and Workforce Development exceeded federal prompt benefit payment standards from 2018 through 2020, but has not met federal standards since March 2021, according to an audit by the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury.

Oklahoma saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 71.3%. Vermont, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 34%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Unemployment claims in Tennessee declined last week