Unemployment claims in Utah continue to decline

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Utah dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 939 in the week ending December 30, down from 1,138 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 202,000 last week, down 18,000 claims from 220,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Rhode Island saw the largest percentage weekly increase, with claims jumping by 85.2%. The Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop, with claims dropping by 78.3%.

