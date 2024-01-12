Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Vermont dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 446 in the week ending January 6, down from 498 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 202,000 last week, down 1,000 claims from 203,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

South Carolina saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 202.6%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 50%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Burlington Free Press: Unemployment claims in Vermont declined last week