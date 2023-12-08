Initial filings for unemployment benefits in Wisconsin rose last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, increased to 8,679 in the week ending Dec. 2, up from 6,236 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims rose to 220,000 last week, up 1,000 claims from 219,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Virgin Islands saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 1438.9%. Delaware, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 61.4%.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from the U.S. Department of Labor's weekly unemployment insurance claims report.

This article originally appeared on Sheboygan Press: Unemployment claims in Wisconsin increased last week