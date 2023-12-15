Unemployment claims in New York declined last week

Initial filings for unemployment benefits in New York dropped last week compared with the week prior, the U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday.

New jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs, fell to 16,149 in the week ending December 9, down from 22,730 the week before, the Labor Department said.

U.S. unemployment claims dropped to 202,000 last week, down 19,000 claims from 221,000 the week prior on a seasonally adjusted basis.

Montana saw the largest percentage increase in weekly claims, with claims jumping by 47.7%. Virgin Islands, meanwhile, saw the largest percentage drop in new claims, with claims dropping by 94.3%.

