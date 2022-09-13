Unemployment drops to lowest level since 1974 as inflation eats into wages - live updates

UK unemployment 1974 workforce inflation real wages household budgets - Leon Neal/Getty Images

UK unemployment has plunged to its lowest level since 1974 as more people dropped out of the workforce.

The unemployment rate fell to 3.6pc between May and July, down from 3.8pc in the previous quarter, according to the Office for National Statistics.

It marks the lowest level since 1974, when miners' strikes forced Britain to adopt a three-day week.

The decline was driven by a sharp increase in the number of people classed as economically inactive or not looking for jobs.

A total of 194,000 people left the workforce over the period due to increases in long-term sickness and young people moving into education.

Meanwhile, real wages dropped to 2006 levels as inflation continued to eat into household budgets. Adjusted for inflation, regular pay excluding bonuses fell 2.8pc over the quarter.

Aldi overtakes Morrison's as fourth biggest supermarket

Aldi discount supermarket Kantar inflation

Elsewhere in the retail world, Aldi has overtaken Morrison's as Britain's fourth biggest supermarket as surging inflation prompts more shoppers to hunt for bargains.

The German discount chain saw its market share rise by 1.2 percentage points in the latest period as its sales jumped almost 19pc, according to data from Kantar. Rival Lidl grew sales by 21pc and also saw its market share increase.

Meanwhile, many shoppers are trading down to cheaper items. Sales of the very cheapest value own-label products are up by a third compared to a year ago.

It came as grocery inflation hit another record of 12.4pc, adding £571 to the average annual grocery bill.

Fraser McKevitt, at Kantar said:

It seems there’s no end in sight to grocery inflation as the rate at which food and drink prices are increasing continues to accelerate. In what is a fiercely competitive sector, supermarkets are reacting to make sure they’re seen to acknowledge the challenges consumers are facing and offer best value, in particular by expanding their own-label ranges.

Ocado shoppers cut back as energy costs hit online supermarket

Ocado inflation cost-of-living crisi

Ocado has said its customers have started cutting back as they tighten the purse strings amid a deepening cost-of-living crisis.

The online supermarket said the average basket at checkout was £116 in the 13 weeks to the end of August. That's a 6pc fall, with the level of decline increasing towards the end of the period.

Meanwhile, Ocado said its own costs were spiralling. It expects a tripling of electricity charges and a 15pc rise in fuel costs to add between £20m and £25m to its annual bill.

In a further blow, the company said higher energy prices have also driven up the cost of dry ice, which will potentially add between £15m and £20m to its annual bill.

Ocado warned the higher costs would hit profits for the full year. Shares plunged 9pc following the update.

FTSE 100 opens flat

The FTSE 100 is treading ground at the open as investors digest the latest troubling jobs figures.

The blue-chip index edged marginally higher to 7,476 points.

Reaction: Better employment support needed

Stephen Evans, chief executive of the Learning and Work Institute, says more employment support is needed for people who've left the labour market.

The pain from the cost of living crisis is deepening with real regular wages continuing to drop at their fastest rate on records dating back to the start of the century, driven by rising inflation. Things will get tougher for households with the sharpest rises in the energy price cap still to come, perhaps to over £4,000 per year. The urgency for further emergency support from the Government grows. The UK also faces a recruitment crunch with employers struggling to fill all their roles, despite 1.9m people either starting work or changing jobs in the last quarter. This is driven by higher numbers of over 50s and people who are long-term sick leaving the labour market. To tackle these twin challenges we need immediate help and a plan for growth, including better employment support for people who’ve left the labour market. Otherwise, hardship will grow and our economy will be smaller than it needs to be.

IoD: Labour shortages are very real concern

Kitty Ussher, chief economist at the Institute of Directors, says that while businesses face the threat of labour shortages, some are slowing their hiring plans.

Just when we thought unemployment couldn’t get any lower, it has fallen further to an extraordinary 3.6pc in the 3 months to July, the lowest rate since 1974. This is good news for households trying to budget in the face of rising costs. Although the effect of inflation has caused real pay to fall – by 2.8pc on the year, causing difficulties for many – the jolt to family budgets from high unemployment would be significantly worse. More disturbing is the continuing rise in economic inactivity. Some of this is due to having more students, but also to increasing numbers of over-50s being denied the ability to work due to long-term illness. For businesses, low unemployment means labour shortages remain a very real concern. Having said that, today’s data also suggests some firms are pausing recruitment plans in the face of a weakening economy: the number of vacancies, although still very high, has started to come down.

Workforce dropouts continue to mount

Here's a bit more on the jobs figures from my colleague Tom Rees:

Workers dropping out of the labour market drove unemployment to its lowest level since 1974 in July as pay packets were dragged back to the same level as 2006. Unemployment fell 0.2 percentage points to 3.6pc in the three months to July but it coincided with a sharp increase in economic inactivity caused by long-term sickness and more students. The inflation squeeze has dragged pay packets back to the same level as 2006 with real regular pay falling 4.1pc. The drop came despite wage growth picking up as average earnings excluding bonuses jumped 5.2pc. The economic inactivity rate - those not in employment or seeking work - jumped 0.4 percentage points to 21.7pc in the three months to July to the highest level in almost six years. Experts have said that increasing long-term sickness is being driven by long Covid and record NHS backlogs keeping people out of work. It is making the scramble to find workers by businesses even harder but the biggest fall in vacancies since the start of the pandemic suggested that demand from bosses is cooling. Vacancies fell 34,000 to 1.3m in the three months to August.

Unemployment drops to lowest since 1974

Good morning.

UK unemployment has tumbled to its lowest level in almost 50 years as more Brits left the workforce.

The latest ONS figures showed 3.6pc of adults were out of work and looking for jobs in the three months to the end of July, down from 3.8pc in the previous quarter.

It came as more people were classed as economically inactive or stopped looking for jobs. Increases in long-term sickness and moves to education meant 194,000 people left the workforce.

The data also showed real wages tumbled to their lowest in almost two decades as inflation continued to outstrip pay rises.

