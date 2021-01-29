Unemployment fraud audit creates fresh questions for Newsom

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2021, file photo, California Gov. Gavin Newsom outlines his 2021-2022 state budget proposal during a news conference in Sacramento, Calif. A scathing state audit released Jan. 28, 2021, blames Newsom's administration for "significant missteps and inaction" that cost taxpayers at least $10.4 billion to unemployment insurance fraud. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, Pool, File)
KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Updated

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In the face of a new scathing audit about California's failure to prevent billions in unemployment insurance fraud, Gov. Gavin Newsom's administration is putting blame on the federal government and declining to share details about how often he was briefed on the problems.

State Auditor Elaine Howle found Thursday the state agency that oversees unemployment benefits paid out at least $10.4 billion in fraudulent claims due to “significant missteps and inaction." At one point, just two people were assigned to look into reports of 1,000 fraudulent claims per day. The audit found the agency paid at least $810 million to prison inmates, more than double the amount previously thought.

It's just the latest examination of the agency's struggles as it rushed to pay claims to millions of Californians who lost their jobs amid coronavirus-related business closures. And it's another political headache for Newsom, the first-term Democratic governor already under pressure over the state's confusing shutdown orders and chaotic vaccine rollout. He didn't comment on the audit's findings Thursday.

Several Democratic lawmakers and a former gubernatorial chief of staff say its unfair to blame Newsom for the Employment Development Department's problems, and that the focus should be on fixing the department. But Republicans and at least one outside expert say fraud could have been halted sooner.

Newsom spokeswoman Erin Mellon said the new federal unemployment program created last year was the source of most of the fraud, with the Trump administration giving states little assistance to combat it. She pointed to actions Newsom has taken like creating a strike force in August to evaluate the agency and, more recently, a fraud task force. But she declined to directly answer questions about whether the governor was aware of identity theft issues, how often he met with the unemployment department's leadership in 2020 and who in his office was responsible for communicating with the department about problems.

The audit found the federal government warned the state at least three times in the early months of the pandemic to beef up its fraud protections. In May, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Office of the Inspector General warned California its surge of 2.9 million claims in March and April were likely tainted by at least $1.2 billion in fraud.

Still, the auditor found the state “continues to pay claims despite having evidence that they are very likely fraudulent.”

The Employment Development Department is under new leadership after the director retired in December. No department leaders were fired over the fraud.

“If California was a bank they wouldn’t be able to be in business anymore. The regulators would shut them down because they’re just not following normal business practices," said Haywood Talcove, the chief executive officer of LexisNexis's Risk Solutions Government division, an identity verification and fraud detection service that works with banks and some state governments. He said the state could have put in place protections without revamping its entire system.

But Susan Kennedy, who served as chief of staff to former Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger and in the administration of Democratic Gov. Gray Davis, said the state's outdated systems have plagued the the unemployment agency for decades. Faced with millions of Californians suddenly out of work and in need of benefits, state officials had little choice but to get benefits out as quickly as possible, even if fraud slipped in, she said.

“There is no magic wand for a state this large with this much volume with an antiquated computer system," she said. “The only thing you can do is cut through the bureaucracy."

Republicans, who hold the minority in the state Legislature, said Newsom bears the responsibility for the agency's failures. Assemblyman Jim Patterson said his Democratic colleagues might not hold Newsom accountable.

“You get very close to politically covering up the responsibility of the governor,” he said.

Democratic Assemblyman Rudy Salas, who chairs the Joint Legislative Audit Committee, said Newsom needs to “fully engage and immerse himself in fixing the problems at EDD."

“I think it's something that Californians are demanding and they're demanding it now because they're hurting," he said. He said Newsom took a good first step by creating the strike team last summer.

Assemblyman David Chiu, a San Francisco Democrat who has been highly critical of the department, said it's possible agency officials weren't being truthful with the administration, though he hadn't spoken directly to Newsom about the audit.

The audit found that the department had played a “significant role" in directing Bank of America, which handles unemployment debit cards, to freeze 344,000 accounts in September, many belonging to legitimate claimants. But the department had earlier told lawmakers that the bank had made the decision to freeze the accounts.

“Legislators have been given completely misleading, deceptive information," Chiu said. “I suspect that that might also be true for the governor's office."

__

Associated Press reporter Adam Beam contributed.

Originally published

Latest Stories

  • McConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

    Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) seemed to think he had a slam dunk argument against President Biden's rush of executive orders. But in an attempt to spin Biden's own words against him on Thursday, McConnell ended up replacing Biden's quote with a misleading version that has been circulating online. Biden has signed more than 30 executive orders since he took office last week, taking aim at former President Donald Trump's immigration crackdowns, loosened environmental policies, and more. McConnell on Thursday claimed the flurry of orders flew in the face of what Biden said in an October town hall: That "you can't legislate by executive action unless you are a dictator." But as CNN's Daniel Dale points out, Biden actually said "there are some things you can't do by executive order unless you're a dictator," with no reference to legislation. Oh, didn't see until now that Mitch McConnell took Biden's quote way out of context in the same way Hannity did. https://t.co/5rK6V0jEPR — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) January 28, 2021 Fox News host Sean Hannity similarly tweeted out the false quote as a "flashback" just a few hours prior. Hannity got it from a tweet by Tom Elliott, who shares news clips with a conservative spin and misleadingly paraphrased Biden as saying "you can't [legislate] by executive order unless you're a dictator." .@JoeBiden in October: “I have this strange notion, we are a democracy … if you can’t get the votes … you can’t [legislate] by executive order unless you’re a dictator. We’re a democracy. We need consensus." pic.twitter.com/7UotJCXSm3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 26, 2021 White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked about the quote on Thursday, and told reporters it was taken out of context. More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemHow to make perfect French toast in 4 simple steps

  • AOC tells Ted Cruz she doesn’t want to work with him on Robinhood probe because he ‘almost had me murdered’ during Capitol riot

    Ms Ocasio-Cortez again called for Mr Cruz to resign

  • Far-Right 'Proud Boy' leader arrested ahead of Capitol riots revealed to have been police informer

    The leader of the Proud Boys extremist group has been unmasked as a "prolific" former FBI informant. Enrique Tarrio, 36, worked undercover exposing a human trafficking ring, and helped with drug and gambling cases, according to court documents. Tarrio's documented involvement with law enforcement related to the period 2012 -2014. There was no evidence of him cooperating after that. But the revelation raised further questions over why police did not take further steps to secure the US Capitol ahead of the riots on Jan 6. At least half a dozen members of the Proud Boys were arrested over involvement in the riots. Tarrio denied ever being an informer, telling Reuters: "I don’t know any of this. I don’t recall any of this."

  • Pelosi signals support for reconciliation bill to pass coronavirus relief without Republicans

    Congressional Democrats are preparing to leave Republicans behind as they push forward with another COVID-19 relief bill. With a 50/50 party split in the Senate, congressional Democrats have spent the past week discussing using a budget reconciliation bill to pass their COVID-19 relief with just a simple majority. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) affirmed in a Thursday press conference that Democrats would pass the reconciliation "if we need it" — but some centrist Republicans reportedly aren't thrilled. As Punchbowl News reported Thursday morning, "there's frustration on the Republican side" of the so-called "Sweet 16" of bipartisan centrist senators with this plan. These centrists — namely Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) — "say Democrats are moving way too quickly toward budget reconciliation, which they take as a signal that Democrats have no interest in the GOP’s support," sources tell Punchbowl News. Murkowski publicly said Wednesday that it would be "wise" for President Biden "to work to try to get a bipartisan proposal," especially given his Inauguration Day comments regarding "unity and working together." But as Democrats see it, there's no time to waste. COVID-19 continues to spread rampantly across the U.S., vaccine distribution is lagging, and millions of Americans are still out of work. There's also slim chance Republicans will agree to more than a $500 billion relief bill, while Biden is pushing for a $1.9 trillion package and soon-to-be Budget Committee Chair Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) wants to toss a $15/hour minimum wage into the mix. More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemMcConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

  • Two men publicly caned 77 times for having sex in Indonesia

    It’s the third time that Indonesia's conservative Aceh province has caned people for homosexuality since Sharia law was implemented there in 2015.

  • 'For Christ’s sake, watch yourself': Biden warns family over business dealings

    Still, one brother discussed new venture with major donor before Biden entered the White House.

  • Mexico's COVID-19 death toll surpasses India, becomes world's third highest

    Mexico on Thursday surpassed India in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, giving the Latin American country the third-highest toll worldwide, according to a Reuters tally of official data. Mexico's health ministry reported 18,670 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and 1,506 additional fatalities, bringing the total number of cases to 1,825,519 and deaths to 155,145. When adjusted for deaths per head of population, Mexico's toll is lower than those of several other countries, including the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Italy, the United States, Peru and Spain, according to data published by Johns Hopkins University.

  • Man Attacked by 12 in NYC Chinatown is a Gang Member With 43 Arrests, Police Sources Say

    A man who was beaten, slashed, stripped and robbed by a violent mob in Manhattan Chinatown is a known gang member with a lengthy criminal record, according to police sources. The brazen attack, which was caught on surveillance video, occurred at Canal Street and Allen Street around 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 22. WANTED for ROBBERY: On 1/22, at 11:30 AM, in the vicinity of Canal St & Allen St in Manhattan, a group of individuals assaulted a 26-year-old male victim and removed his cell phone, pants, underwear and shoes.

  • House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is visiting Trump in Florida, and both parties are apparently giddy

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) flies to Florida to raise money on Thursday, and he's making a stop at Mar-a-Lago to meet with former President Donald Trump around lunchtime, Politico reports. McCarthy reportedly asked for the meeting, his first with Trump since the Jan. 6 Capitol siege by a mob of Trump supporters, and he has been effusive about the tête-à-tête. "Kevin can't shut up about it," one Trump adviser joked to Politico. McCarthy sees the visit as a way to smooth over their absolute "soap opera" of a relationship since the insurrection, and also as a way to inquire about Trump's political plans, Politico reports. "Unlike Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who reportedly doesn't want to speak to the ex-president ever again, McCarthy believes it's in his interest to be on Trump's good side," since Trump is still widely popular with the GOP base McCarthy needs to show up in 2022. But "Trump world is ecstatic about the visit," too, "viewing the huddle as proof of a comeback in the making," Politico adds. Trump will "give Kevin an earful" about the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him, the Trump adviser said. But McCarthy's pilgrimage is "the first solid bit of evidence that Donald Trump is still in charge of the party." Read more at Politico's Playbook. More stories from theweek.comBiden is not going to get his $1.9 trillion stimulus plan. And that's okay.5 brutally funny cartoons about the GOP's Trump problemMcConnell misquotes Biden in an attempt to criticize his rush of executive orders

  • John Kerry Suggests Oil Workers Laid Off Due to Biden Policies Should Make Solar Panels

    White House climate czar John Kerry on Wednesday recommended that oil and gas workers should pivot to manufacturing solar panels if their jobs are eliminated as a consequence of the Biden administration’s environmental policies. During a press briefing at the White House on Wednesday, Kerry, who is serving as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, was asked what his message is to workers who are “seeing an end to their livelihoods” as a result of President Biden’s plan to move away from traditional fuels and towards renewable energy. “The president of the United States has expressed in every comment he has made about climate the need to grow the new jobs that pay better, that are cleaner,” Kerry responded, emphasizing that Biden intends to “do what needs to be done to deal with this crisis.” “What President Biden wants to do is make sure those folks have better choices, that they have alternatives, that they can be the people to go to work to make the solar panels,” Kerry said. Kerry noted that jobs in clean energy, such solar power technician and wind turbine technician, were growing rapidly before the pandemic hit. “The same people can do those jobs,” the former secretary of state said, adding that, “coal plants have been closing over the last 20 years.” Kerry also lamented that workers in traditional fuel industries have been a “false narrative.” “They’ve been fed the notion that somehow dealing with climate is coming at their expense. No, it’s not,” he said, adding that the tribulations of oil and gas workers are due to “other market forces already taking place.” Biden signed several executive orders on climate change on Wednesday aimed at achieving the goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050. Last week, the president reentered the Paris climate accord, from which the Trump administration withdrew the U.S. in 2017. Biden also canceled the permit on the Keystone pipeline, a project that would have created about 11,000 U.S. jobs this year, according to the Keystone XL website. Many of the workers are temporary, but 8,000 are union workers. “Today is climate day at the White House, which means today is jobs day at the White House,” Biden said at a White House ceremony. “In my view, we’ve already waited too long to deal with this climate crisis and we can’t wait any longer. It is time to act.” Also on Wednesday, former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm testified at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee and promised to focus on creating U.S. jobs in clean energy while moving away from fossil fuels. She cited her time as Michigan governor, saying that “when we focused on providing incentives for job providers to locate in Michigan in clean energy, they came.” However, she added, “I think it is important that as we develop fossil fuels that we also develop the technology to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

  • Privacy, Please: Air Force Wants to Add Toilet Curtain on B-52 Bomber

    The U.S. Air Force is looking to add privacy curtains to its B-52 Stratofortress bombers as more women join flight crews.

  • Nigeria repatriates hundreds of migrants from Saudi Arabia

    Nigeria evacuated hundreds of its citizens from Saudi Arabia on Thursday after they overstayed their visas and were left stranded, two Reuters witnesses said. High unemployment and two recessions in four years have pushed thousands of Nigerians to seek work overseas. A video circulating on social media in recent weeks had shown Nigerians who said they had been held in a camp in Saudi Arabia for more than three months while other countries had flown out their stranded citizens within two weeks or so.

  • Have a Drink in Style with These 9 Cocktail Tables

    The best occasional tables keep your cocktail at arm’s reachOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Maxwell said she grew unhappy with Epstein, newly released 2016 transcript reveals

    A British socialite criminally charged with aiding Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of teenage girls testified in 2016 that she had no memory of anything amiss on his properties in the 2000s, despite the accusations from dozens of women and girls that they were sexually abused by Epstein.

  • Three teens charged in Denver house fire that killed family of five

    The arrests of two 16-year-olds and one 15-year-old were announced Wednesday. The boys face a total of 28 charges in connection with the deadly blaze.

  • Palm Beach considers options as Trump remains at Mar-a-Lago

    Former President Donald Trump has been living at his Mar-a-Lago club since leaving office more than a week ago — a possible violation of a 1993 agreement he made with the Town of Palm Beach that limits stays to seven consecutive days. Town Manager Kirk Blouin said in an email Thursday that Palm Beach is examining its options and the matter might be discussed at the town council's February meeting. The South Florida town last month received a letter from an attorney representing a Mar-a-Lago neighbor demanding it enforce the agreement's residency clause — something it rarely if ever did when Trump was president or before.

  • Navy Destroyer CO Fired After Trying to Make His Crew a Plaque with Seized AK-47

    Cmdr. Frank Azzarello was removed from his post on the destroyer Forrest Sherman on Wednesday.

  • China Warns Taiwan ‘Independence Means War’

    China ratcheted up its rhetoric towards Taiwan on Thursday, bluntly warning the island that “independence means war” after increased Chinese military activity was recorded near Taiwan over the weekend. “We warn Taiwan independence elements: those who play with fire will be burned. Taiwan independence means war,” warned Chinese Ministry of National Defense spokesperson Wu Qian. China sent a total of 28 Chinese fighter jets and bombers into the Taiwan Strait and the island’s southwestern air defense identification zone over the weekend, just days after President Biden’s inauguration. The U.S. responded swiftly with a warning to China to back down from its intimidation tactics. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan’s democratically elected representatives,” the State Department said Saturday. The State Department reaffirmed that the U.S. commitment to Taiwan is “rock-solid” and said Washington is concerned about China’s “pattern” of intimidation towards its neighbors, including Taiwan. Qian called Taiwan an “inalienable part of China’s territory” and said the the ramped up military activity near the island is a “solemn response to external interference and provocations by Taiwan independence forces.” China is taking “necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security,” Qian said. Taiwan’s defense ministry has not commented on China’s warning. The Chinese began flying military planes through the Taiwan Strait on a regular basis in March, 2019, but the presence near Taiwan over the weekend was the largest in several years.

  • Huge cocaine shipment destined for streets of Britain is seized off the coast of Barbados

    A huge consignment of cocaine that was destined for the UK and Europe has been seized off the coast of Barbados. Investigators from the National Crime Agency (NCA), working alongside European law enforcement partners, spent several months tracking a drug trafficking network operating out of South America. They were able to identify a Venezuelan-flagged fishing vessel that was packed with 4.2 tonnes of high purity cocaine. Last week a French naval vessel operating out of Martinique intercepted and boarded the boat in international waters east of Barbados. Investigators have said the high purity drugs would have had a street value of hundreds of millions of pounds and were destined for the streets of Europe. The boat and her eight crew were apprehended and handed over to the Venezuelan authorities. It is understood part of the intelligence that led to the vessel being identified came from the NCA’s international network who were working with international partners through the Maritime Analysis and Operations Centre (MAOC-N) based in Lisbon. Deputy Director Tom Dowdall, head of NCA International, said: “The role played by the NCA in identifying and locating the vessel was critical to the success of the operation. “Through MAOC-N we were then able to ensure that the boat was intercepted by our partners, in this case the French Navy. “Working with our European partners we have stopped a huge haul of drugs from making it onto the European market, and I’ve no doubt some of that would have ended up in the UK in the hands of criminal gangs also engaged in violence and exploitation. “A seizure of this size will have a dramatic impact on the organised crime groups involved, and deprive them of huge profits.” There had been concerns that international cooperation between European law enforcement agencies could be impacted following Brexit. But earlier this week senior figures from the NCA and UK policing insisted they had confidence in the UK’s new security arrangements under Brexit. Steve Rodhouse, Director General of the NCA told the House of Lords EU Security Committee the deal now in place replicated the crime fighting tools they had previously had and appeared to be working well.

  • Biden news: Trump hosts GOP leader to discuss 2022, as president defends executive orders

    Follow the latest updates