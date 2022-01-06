Unemployment fraud and other reports

Jan. 6—The Freeborn County Sheriff's Office received a report at 9:18 a.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud of a resident on Trailside Way in Albert Lea.

Police received a report of possible unemployment fraud at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday of an Albert Lea resident.

Unemployment fraud was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday at 310 N. Washington Ave.

Police received a report that someone had tried filing for fraudulent unemployment benefits under another person's name at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday at 1113 Madison Ave.

Theft by check reported

Police received a report at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday of theft by check at 1201 Southview Lane.

License plate stolen

Police received a report at 12:07 p.m. Wednesday that a front license plate had been stolen off a vehicle at 2214 E. Main St. The theft occurred sometime between 8:15 and noon.

1 arrested for theft

Police arrested Becky Kay Kline, 60, for theft at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

Fraudulent credit card use reported

Fraudulent use of a credit card was reported at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday at 1309 Plainview Lane.

Shoplifting reported

Shoplifting was reported at 10:19 p.m. Wednesday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.