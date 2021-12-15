Unemployment fraud reported and other reports

Dec. 15—Police received a report at 9:24 a.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud at 1428 Martin Road.

1 held on HRO violation

Police took Eh Thay, 30, into custody on an alleged harassment restraining order violation at 6:31 a.m. Tuesday at 2322 Gene Ave.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested a juvenile on a local warrant at 8:37 a.m. Tuesday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

1 arrested on probation violation

Police arrested Lydell Antwane Mack, 39, on a probation violation and predatory offender registration violation at 2:20 p.m. Tuesday at 522 W. College St.

Fraud reported

Police received a report at 3 p.m. Tuesday of possible fraud on an account at 1452 W. Main St.

Theft reported

Police received a report at 3:07 p.m. Tuesday of a theft at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.