Unemployment in Georgia holding ‘steady,’ but jobless claims up across most of state

While the United States’ overall unemployment rate was measured at 3.4%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Georgia’s own unemployment level was recorded as a slightly lower 3.1%.

Georgia’s most recent unemployment rate showed a drop in overall joblessness, according to state Department of Labor data, but there’s still been an increase in initial unemployment claims in most parts of the state.

Labor officials said the unemployment rate was staying steady as the economy in the Peach State soars.

“When you consider the number of existing companies expanding throughout the state combined with the incredible announcements of corporations moving to our state, the future continues to look very bright for the labor market,” Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson said. “As we approach the summer months, we are optimistic that job growth will remain steady in virtually every sector in the state.”

All but five of Georgia’s regional commissions saw employment grow, while only three others saw labor forces increase.

According to GDOL’s report, labor force size increased in Central Savannah River Regional Commission and the Southwest Georgia Regional Commission.

Employment levels decreased in several spots, including Atlanta.

Those areas were:

Atlanta Regional Commission

Georgia Mountains Regional Commission

Northeast Georgia Regional Commission

Northwest Georgia Regional Commission

Three Rivers Regional Commission

For the Atlanta Region Commission, unemployment fell to 2.7%, slightly higher than a year ago, to-date.

The number of employed Georgians in the Atlanta Regional Commission was just short of 2.6 million, while unemployment claims were up 9% in the past month and 33% in the past year.

“In April, initial unemployment claims increased in all Regional Commissions except for the River Valley Regional Commissioner, which experienced a drop,” according to GDOL.

