Unemployment in Joplin pushes above 3% for first time since summer of 2021

Dec. 19—Joplin and Missouri unemployment recently edged up slightly, according to the the latest monthly figures that are available.

The Joplin unemployment rate was 3.1% in October, up from 2.9% the previous month. That is the first time it has pushed above 3% since the summer of 2021, when unemployment was coming down after having climbed as a result of the pandemic that began in 2020.

Last summer the Joplin rate dropped to 2.2% for April through July, which is the lowest it had been since at least 1990, according to record of the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.

The Joplin metropolitan area consists of Jasper and Newton counties.

Missouri unemployment was also 3.1% in October, up from 2.9% the previous month. It is first time Missouri has been above 3% since December 2021, according to MERIC.

In May and June of 2022, it dropped to 2.1%, the lowest on record for the state.

The rates are seasonally adjusted, meaning they reflect seasonal trends, such as construction in the summer and holiday hiring in the winter, and are considered a more accurate reflection of unemployment than unadjusted numbers.

The unemployment rate in the United States was 3.9% in October, which is the most recent month available, up from 3.8% the previous month.

Unemployment numbers around the region include:

—Cape Girardeau: 3.0%.

—Columbia: 2.5%.

—Kansas City: 3.0%.

—Springfield: 2.8%.

—St. Joseph: 2.9%.

—St. Louis: 3.4%.

The unemployment rate for the metro area in Northwest Arkansas, which also includes McDonald County in Southwest Missouri, was 2.0% in October, the last month available, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.