Unemployment is low in Arizona, but these employers are looking for more workers

The Home Depot is trying to help close the growing labor gap in Arizona’s construction industry.

Metro Phoenix has recouped all of the jobs lost in the last recession, and the area's unemployment rate has dipped to 2.4%. This has made it difficult for many employers to fill current openings.

But they're still trying, with some employers seeking to hire dozens if not hundreds of workers locally. Here are some openings in the Valley:

Credit-card company expands

Discover Financial Services plans to add more than 1,000 jobs this year across Arizona, Delaware, Illinois, Ohio and Utah as it expands its credit card and banking businesses.

Open positions include customer service and collections representatives, underwriters, personal-loan specialists and managers.

The company said full-time employees will receive starting wages of at least $16 an hour plus benefits that include paid time off, health insurance, tuition reimbursement and 401(k) matching funds. Also, employees may choose to work from home, in the office or a combination. Visit jobs.discover.com for more information.

The company didn’t specify the number of Arizona openings, but Discover already counts roughly 3,000 employees in the state.

Insurer Blue Cross to fill openings

Health insurer Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona is seeking to fill more than 100 full-time positions in clinical and customer service, information technology, medical coding, project management and other areas.

The company, which employs roughly 2,550 people in Arizona, offers competitive pay and benefits that include medical insurance, a retirement plan, paid vacations, wellness programs, Zoom fitness classes, virtual cooking classes and more.

For more information, prospective applicants can visit jobs.azblue.com.

Security firm will hold hiring event

Allied Universal, a leading security and building-services company, is seeking to hire 250 or more security employees in the Valley and will hold a hiring event on Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at its office at 3030 N. Central Ave., Suite 407, in Phoenix.

Allied Universal is offering hiring bonuses of up to $1,000 for applicants who hold an Arizona Guard Card. The company will pay for the card for new hires who lack one.

Applicants may complete an online application at jobs.aus.com, which also lists company openings nationally.

For full-time positions, benefits include medical and dental coverage, life insurance, 401(k) retirement benefits, paid holidays and tuition reimbursement.

Mexican restaurant hiring

New Scottsdale restaurant Call Her Martina plans to hire 35 workers including cooks, servers, bartenders and hostesses, with bilingual employees preferred. The restaurant will hold a job fair on Feb. 3.

The Mexico City-style eatery is set to open in February. Interested applicants may send a resume to callhermartina@gmail.com or call 253-335-3332 to set up an interview.

The Feb. 3 job fair will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 7135 E. Camelback Road, #165, in Scottsdale.

Home Depot offers job training

The Home Depot is trying to help close the growing labor gap in Arizona’s construction industry with a free job training and networking program. The Path to Pro program features online courses and other assistance for those 18 and older hoping to begin a career in carpentry, electrical work, plumbing and other fields.

The courses cover job site safety, correct use of tools, construction materials, communication skills and other topics.

Potential applicants can visit PathtoPro.com to learn more and register.

