Unemployment rate down despite lack of casual work

More people had no work at all in September than a year before

The total of number of jobseekers looking for work has decreased in Guernsey.

However, the number of those without any work at all has increased according to unemployment statistics from the end of September 2023 compared to a year earlier.

The States said the increase could be due to less casual work opportunities being available.

There were 291 people with no jobs looking for work, an increase of eight since August and 49 since September 2022.

