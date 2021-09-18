How the Unemployment Rate Impacts Your Financial Life

Andrew Lisa
·3 min read
MF3d / iStock.com
MF3d / iStock.com

The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reports the unemployment rate on the first Friday of every month. It’s up there with the GDP (gross domestic product) as one of the most important indicators of the economy’s overall health. It’s supposed to show the percentage of people who are out of work, but the way the report defines “labor force” and the way some populations are included or left out are controversial and not always representative of the reality on the ground.

The Economy and Your Money: All You Need To Know
Find Out: How To Calculate Your Debt-to-Income Ratio

There’s a Formula — but There’s Also a Better Formula

BLS measures the unemployment rate by dividing the number of unemployed people by the number of people working in America’s civilian labor force. The labor force consists of those who are employed and those who are unemployed. The problem is that to be counted as unemployed, you have to be both out of work and actively looking for work at the same time.

That leaves out a whole lot of people who just gave up and stopped looking for more than four weeks, which is the BLS cutoff. It also leaves out millions of incarcerated Americans, full-time caretakers and college students, as well as those who are disabled, dealing with long-term illnesses or who left the workforce to raise children.

Read: Understanding US Productivity and All the Ways It Affects You

The official unemployment rate is the third of six rates that the BLS issues. It’s called U-3. Many economists have argued that the official rate should instead be based on U-6, which includes all of the groups that U-3 omits. Because of those omissions, they argue, the real unemployment rate is certain to be much higher and much closer to what is reported in U-6.

Check Out: What You Should Understand About Economic Inequality and Its Impact on You

Few Flags Are Redder Than High Unemployment

Extremely low unemployment can have negative effects like inflation and lost productivity, but when lots of people are out of work, things are always bad with no exceptions.

When unemployment is high, jobs are scarce, and people are broke or worried they soon might be. They respond by pinching pennies, which means they buy less stuff from businesses that have to then lay off even more employees. It’s a self-sustaining cycle that leads to economic quicksand. A recession is defined as two or more consecutive quarters of economic decline as reflected in the GDP, and elevated unemployment is always part of the equation.

Find Out: What Is Adjusted Gross Income?
See: Understanding the Basics of Social Security

It Matters for You Whether You’re Working or Not

If enough people are out of work for a long enough period of time, social degeneration and political instability are never far behind. But the unemployment rate will impact your life long before your town turns into “Mad Max.”

It’s a lagging economic indicator. Unlike leading indicators, the unemployment rate reveals a trend that is already happening. By the first Friday of the month when the report comes out, the jobs have already been lost. That means it can tell you if things are getting worse or better and help you plan accordingly.

Instead of buying a new fridge, you might instead squirrel away the cash and hold out for another year if the unemployment rate tells you a recession is on the horizon. If you’re thinking of changing jobs or taking on work on the side, it can help you gauge how risky the leap might be and how many people you’ll be competing with. Either way, the unemployment rate is an imprecise but crucial yardstick for measuring the health of the economy and society in general.

This article is part of GOBankingRates’ ‘Economy Explained’ series to help readers navigate the complexities of our financial system.

More From GOBankingRates

Last updated: April 7, 2021

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: How the Unemployment Rate Impacts Your Financial Life

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Zach Wilson needs Jets’ tight ends to be better moving forward

    Zach Wilson targeted the Jets' tight ends a lot in Week 1, but they didn't offer much help as receivers. Their blocking wasn't good, either.

  • Ending unemployment benefits early had little impact on Arkansas job growth

    Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Danielle Alberti/AxiosStates that ended supplemental unemployment benefits early had similar job growth compared to those that continued aid, according to a recent Wall Street Journal analysis.Why it matters: It suggests the extra $300 a week was not a primary factor keeping unemployed Arkansans from returning to work this last year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeContext: Gov. Asa Hutchi

  • U.S. to award Newark flights to low-cost carrier to spur competition

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration announced on Thursday that it plans to award 16 slots for flights at Newark International Airport in New Jersey to a yet-to-be-determined low-cost carrier and said it could take action to boost competition at other major airports. The U.S. Justice Department, which had urged the Transportation Department to not retire the slots and instead use them to spur competition, said it would work "to address similar concerns at capacity-constrained airports." The slots, which are permission to take-off or land at congested airports, were previously owned by United Airlines and then transferred to Southwest Airlines before being given up.

  • States that ended COVID unemployment benefits early see no boost in job growth

    States that ended federal unemployment benefits earlier this summer saw August job growth at less than half the rate of states that retained the benefits, according to new data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.Why it matters: Leaders in the largely Republican-led states had insisted that the benefits were discouraging people from work, and ended the assistance program early ahead of its planned expiration on Sept. 6.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights w

  • Remaining Illinois unemployment offices reopening for in-person appointments

    Five Chicago-area unemployment offices will reopen for in-person appointments Monday after being closed to the public for more than 18 months because of the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns. The offices in Chicago’s Lincoln Square and Grand Crossing neighborhoods, along with those in Burbank, Joliet and North Aurora, join the 13 others statewide that have reopened since late last ...

  • Eric Trump Asks Question About His Dad, Gets The Same Stinging Response

    Twitter users issued a collective "no" in response to a post from Donald Trump's son.

  • Even Steve Bannon Looks Skeptical About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's Latest Claim

    People on Twitter think they spotted side-eye, and sent the term "even Bannon" trending.

  • Unhinged Newsmax Host Cuts Off and Yells at Veteran for Mildly Criticizing Trump

    NewsmaxNewsmax host Grant Stinchfield absolutely lost his mind Wednesday night when a veteran helping Americans and Afghan allies flee Afghanistan offered the mildest of criticism of former President Donald Trump. Joe Saboe, an Iraq War veteran who recently founded the rescue organization Team America, appeared on Stinchfield’s eponymous Newsmax program to discuss his group’s efforts in assisting those looking to escape Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.The first few minutes of the inte

  • Top Russian Diplomat’s Secret Life With Millionaire Mistress Exposed

    Russian Foreign Ministry/TASS/GettyRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has reportedly bankrolled his mistress’s travel abroad with him on official diplomatic trips to almost two dozen countries around the world, according to a new bombshell report from Russian opposition activist Alexei Navalny’s team. The report, entitled “Yachts, bribes and a mistress. What Minister Lavrov is hiding,” details a plethora of luxury digs and yachts enjoyed by the couple, including a yacht owned by the notoriou

  • Ron DeSantis' 'Disastrous' COVID-19 Response Ripped In Viral 'Florida Is Vietnam' Video

    The Florida Republican's response to the pandemic is hammered in author Don Winslow's latest video, which has topped 1 million views.

  • Democratic tax plan is a reckoning for the left

    So much for the progressive dream of turning America into a Scandinavian-style social democracy

  • ‘China’s richest woman’ missing for years suddenly reemerges in ‘threatening’ phone calls to family

    A real estate mogul dubbed “China’s richest woman” before her sudden disappearance in 2017 has recently reached out to her ex-husband. Ascent to wealth: Weihong Duan, who also goes by her English nickname “Whitney,” became a billionaire through Taihong, the real estate development firm she founded in 1996. Duan reportedly grew up in a one-room apartment in a small town in Shandong province.

  • AP FACT CHECK: Biden's shaky claims on jobs, gasoline

    Boasting that government policies can make a difference in improving the economy, President Joe Biden went too far Thursday in taking credit for job growth since taking office. Jeffery Born, an energy-markets expert at Northeastern University, said current gasoline prices are partly a result of production and refining capacity that was knocked offline by Hurricane Ida and other factors – even a shortage of tanker drivers.

  • AOC Calls For an Extension of Enhanced Unemployment Benefits

    Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.-D) has called for the unemployment programs introduced under the March 2020 CARES Act to be extended through January 2022. AOC told viewers during a virtual town...

  • Biden approval drops to lowest of presidency: Reuters/Ipsos poll

    Public approval of U.S. President Joe Biden has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans appearing to be increasingly critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll. The national poll, conducted Sept. 15-16, found that 44% of U.S. adults approved of Biden’s performance in office, while 50% disapproved and the rest were not sure. While most Americans support the kind of vaccine and mask requirements that Biden has ordered recently to slow the spread of the Delta variant, some Republicans have criticized what they consider to be an overreaction by the White House.

  • Anti-Mask Florida Official Dies of COVID—and Takes GOP Software Secrets With Him

    REUTERSJust a day after testing positive for COVID-19, a Florida Republican official who battled against mask mandates, attacked the vaccine, and railed at CDC officials has died in Tampa.Gregg Prentice, who was 61, led the Hillsborough County Election Integrity Committee—and his sudden death has sent the local GOP scrambling as it no longer has access to essential campaign finance software without his help.In a Sept. 14 letter to the Federal Election Commission, the Hillsborough County Republic

  • Then-CIA Director Gina Haspel said Trump's post-election behavior was 'insanity' and he was 'acting out like a 6-year-old with a tantrum,' book says

    "Yesterday was appalling," Haspel told the US's top general, Mark Milley, after Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper, according to a new book.

  • Amal Clooney appointed special adviser to ICC prosecutor

    British human rights lawyer Amal Clooney was named Friday as one of 17 special advisers to the new chief prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Clooney was appointed as an adviser on the Darfur region of Sudan, where prosecutors allege that government forces and militias backed by Khartoum carried out a campaign of genocide.

  • Retirees Likely to Receive Significant Bump in Social Security Benefits in 2022

    The cost-of-living adjustment for Social Security benefits for next year is expected to be the largest since 1982.

  • Letters: ‘Shameless.’ ‘Cowards.’ Readers react to KY legislators’ actions on COVID.

    Letter: “Kentucky children will die for this, Kentucky parents will die for this, and Kentucky teachers and laborers will die for this, and they know it.”