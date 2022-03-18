🌱 Unemployment Rate Rises Slightly + COVID-19 Stabilizing

Hello, people of Redwood City-Woodside! Eric He here with a brand-new edition of the Redwood City-Woodside Daily.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny. High: 65 Low: 48.

Here are the top stories today in Redwood City-Woodside:

Silicon Valley records slight rise in unemployment rate to start 2022 (KRON4) Worried about Ukrainian co-workers, Silicon Valley tech companies mobilize to aid refugees and the war effort (Mountain View Voice) Tennis Courts Temporarily Closed At Redwood City's Morton Park (Redwood City-Woodside Patch) COVID-19 Stabilizing In San Mateo County: Health Chief (Patch)

From our sponsor:

Today’s newsletter is brought to you by Ring, a Patch Brand Partner. We all know that Ring is the leader in video doorbells for home security. But did you know that Ring now makes a home security system that is getting raves from consumer electronic experts? (Reviewers at CNET called the new system — known as the Ring Alarm Pro — “a giant leap for home security”). So why the kudos?

In a nutshell: the Ring Alarm Pro can protect your home both online and off. It includes a built-in eero Wi-Fi 6 router to help you get reliable physical and digital security in one, innovative device. Now you can help protect your home with all of the benefits of the Ring Alarm, to keep your home safe and secure, while experiencing fast, reliable connectivity.

To learn more about the system CNET called “the future of home security” or to build your own custom system, you can visit Ring here.

Today in Redwood City-Woodside:

Freaky Friday the Musical! (7:30 PM)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Events:

Story continues

Loving the Redwood City-Woodside Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe

Get your local business listed in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at eric.he@patch.com

That's it for today. I'll see you soon!

— Eric He

This article originally appeared on the Redwood City-Woodside Patch