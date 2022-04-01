Unemployment rates fell for workers hardest hit

Data: BLS; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

There was good news in almost every part of the March jobs report this morning — particularly about workers who were most impacted by the pandemic.

Details: The unemployment rate held steady or fell for every demographic group (race, ethnicity, gender) compared to February.

Women, for the second month in a row, gained a significant portion of new jobs.

The unemployment rate for Black women 20-years and older fell.

The unemployment rate fell for workers 55 and older too.

The number of people who said they were unable to work because their employer closed or lost business fell by 40% — from 4.2 million in February to 2.5 million last month.

Sectors to watch: Compared to last year, unemployment rates have fallen significantly in services (leisure, hospitality, retail) as the economy reopened.

The 0il and gas industry notably staged a bounceback from pandemic low production, with business activity jumping to its highest reading in the six-year history of a Dallas Fed Energy Survey.

