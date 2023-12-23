‘Unequivocally False and Baseless’: Bishop T.D. Jakes Issues Statement Denouncing Explosive Allegations Linking Him to Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Bishop T.D. Jakes has finally responded after his name was dragged into recent allegations involving Sean “Diddy” Combs. A spokesperson for the popular televangelist has called the claims that have been circulating on social media “unequivocally false and baseless.”

Rumors surrounding the “Women Thou Art Loosed” author began circulating on Monday, Dec. 18, when a video surfaced, produced by a person titled Tuff News TV, implying that Jakes had been involved in various events hosted by Diddy, engaging in same-gender relationships, and allegedly participating in inappropriate sexual conduct with a minor.

The video claimed that the federal government ascertained evidence from Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who settled a civil lawsuit allegedly for tens of millions after accusing the hip-hop mogul of abusing her during their relationship for nearly a decade. This claim has not been validated.

Various social media influencers, like TikTok user Jusnene, whose clip on the subject received close to 2 million views, have shared the video despite not having proof that the content is true. The clip went viral, and within minutes, Jakes became a trending topic across various social media platforms.

Jakes has been married to his wife Serita Jakes for 41 years and they share five adult children. Over the years, he’s become a well-known public figure in the religious community, inspiring many with his books, sermons, and philanthropic work.

In light of protecting his reputation, Jakes’ team released a statement shortly thereafter regarding the veracity of the allegations and defending the pastor’s honor.

“Recent claims circulating on pockets of social media about Bishop T.D. Jakes are unequivocally false and baseless,” Jordan A. Hora, executive director of public relations and communications for the T.D. Jakes Group, T.D. Jakes Ministries and The Potter’s House said via an exclusive statement to The Christian Post Thursday.

Adding, “What has always been true, in the words of the late Pastor Charles H. Spurgeon, ‘If you want the truth to go round the world, you must hire an express train to pull it, but if you want a lie to go round the world it will fly; it is as light as a feather, and a breath will carry it.'”

Also, the executive vice president of TD Jakes Entertainment, Derrick Williams, has spoken out about Jakes seemingly hanging out at one of Diddy’s birthday parties a few years ago, claiming that his attendance was not abnormal because of his close connection to entertainment.

“As a filmmaker, executive producer, and one of the pioneers of value-based movies, Bishop Jakes, in his role as CEO of T.D. Jakes Entertainment paid respect to the former Chairman of Revolt during the celebration of his birthday,” Williams said.

Adding, “Bishop Jakes was in LA for important business meetings, and we felt that a quick appearance at the former Chairman of Revolt’s birthday event was the respectful thing to do since Bishop Jakes’ sermons are aired on the Revolt Network.”

In 2021, Jakes and Diddy announced Jakes’ show, “Kingdom Culture with T.D. Jakes,” on Revolt, a network founded by the troubled rap producer.

The 66-year-old pastor, who leads one of the top 50 most prominent congregations in America, is a father, grandfather, and trusted member of the community who has expanded ministry for people of all ages for decades. Despite the philanthropic work he has done in the world at large, and specifically the Dallas area, many were quick to not only believe the bloggers’ stories but make the unsavory allegations the butt of many untasteful jokes.

The spokesperson said that it was “disheartening to witness” how fast the rumor spread through social media, how quickly people were able to create “deepfake” and distort his words, and the massive “sensationalized misrepresentations, encapsulating purported statements to falsely speculate and attack others, including Bishop Jakes.”

“There is much more important work to be done to create a better world,” she said. “The Bible teaches us the importance of compassion and care for others, especially those who may be marginalized or in need. Chairman Jakes undeterred by false, perverse, ignorant, and conspiratorial speculations will persevere in his continued dedication to create meaningful change for millions around the globe guided by the timeless principles of compassion, service, and ministry.”

However, not everyone believes the rumors. Popular comedian Lil Duval tweeted, “I can’t believe y’all believe that T.D. Jakes s—t.”

With the rise of this most recent rumor, another one resurfaces. Many online have speculated that the Bishop also owns and runs, The Shade Room. This, too, was denied by Jakes.

“I do not own it. I do not have stock in it. I do not have shares in it. I didn’t know that even existed until I heard it,” he said at the top of the year. “Like most rumors, the person that they’re talking about discovers the information when they read it. So I do not own The Shade Room.”

“I am a proud investor in a lot of businesses, a lot of companies,” the preacher continued. “And The Shade Room is not one of them.”

Diddy seemingly denied the allegations in Cassie’s lawsuit as well as the three others that were filed after her. However, he has yet to speak on these allegations involving Jakes.