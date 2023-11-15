UNESCO removes Russia from its executive board

Russia was ousted from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Executive Board on Nov. 15, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported via Twitter.

Commenting on the decision, Zelenskyy emphasized that "the era of Russian influence has ended."

“For the first time in history, Russia has been removed from the UNESCO Executive Board,” said the president.

“The era of Russian influence is over, and rightly so: there is no place for Russian terrorists at the helm of significant international organizations. Russia's international role will only continue to weaken.”

The Executive Board serves as the governing body of UNESCO between the sessions of the General Conference. It prepares work for the conference and oversees the implementation of specific decisions, defining methods and forms of the organization's practical activities. The board consists of representatives from 51 UNESCO member countries, elected at the General Conference with consideration for regional and cultural representation.

The Executive Board's primary duties are defined in the UNESCO Constitution. Additionally, it is subject to the directives and resolutions of the General Conference. The Executive Board meets twice a year, and its chair is elected from among the representatives of the member states on the board.

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine