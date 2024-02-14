UNESCO: Ukraine needs $9 billion to revive tourism, cultural sectors

Ukraine will require $9 billion over the period of 10 years for the recovery of its cultural and tourism sectors, the UN cultural agency said on Feb. 13, Reuters reported.

According to UNESCO, the besieged country has lost over $19 billion in tourism revenue as a result of Russia's full-scale war.

Moscow's invasion took a heavy toll on Ukraine's cultural heritage. UNESCO said it had verified 341 cultural sites damaged in the war, while Ukraine's Culture Ministry said that over 800 heritage sites had been destroyed or damaged in the first year and a half of the full-scale invasion.

"The damage continues to increase and the needs for the sector's recovery continue to grow," Krista Pikkat, the director of culture and emergencies at UNESCO, told reporters.

UNESCO estimated that the total cost of damage dealt to cultural property in Ukraine so far was $3.5 billion, a 40% increase compared to last year.

"International solidarity will be essential to meeting these needs," the UN agency said.

