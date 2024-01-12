'It's unethical.' Milford residents slam school board for process to pick 2 new members

Two of Milford Exempted Village School District's school board members have resigned since last semester, leaving school leadership scrambling to refill positions and some community members furious at a process they deem corrupt and unfair.

Both ex-board members hinted at district and board dysfunction in their resignation letters. Board member Melissa Nolan wrote repeatedly of a "toxic culture," which was on full display at Thursday's school board meeting.

The tension came to a boiling point when Emily Chesnut, the newly appointed board president, called to end the meeting abruptly early, in the middle of public comment. Chesnut asked Paul Chambers, a community member who unsuccessfully ran for a board seat in November, to leave the meeting after he spoke out of turn, causing a disruption. When Chambers refused, she called for an end to the meeting and the rest of the board voted unanimously to support her decision.

The Milford Exempted Village School District Board of Education appointed Mary Anne Will to replace Melissa Nolan during Thursday's school board meeting. Will took her post immediately.

"It's a disrespect to everyone else that was here. Everyone that was here for hours," Chris Massey said loudly once the meeting adjourned, as people started to pack up. He had waited in his car for more than two hours while the board was in executive session, but the public meeting ended before he had a chance to speak.

"It's a shame," Massey said.

Chambers and others at Thursday's meeting were upset with how Milford's school board replaced Nolan, who resigned at the end of December. Fifty-three people applied to fill Nolan's seat, though the board only interviewed four candidates. The board will need to go through the process yet again after Jerry Combs' Thursday resignation.

"It's unethical," Toni Parker said during public comment, before the meeting adjourned. She was one of the 49 applicants who didn't get an interview. She said she's concerned that Superintendent John Spieser may have influenced the selection process, as "the man who's choosing his own boss."

Spieser and Treasurer John Espy answered questions and sat in on the interviews in an advisory role, Spieser and Chesnut said during the meeting. They did not pick the final four candidates; Chesnut and board member Emily Mason did.

A district-provided statement emphasizes the selection process is "being taken seriously and expeditiously, as is required under state law."

"Milford has important decisions to make in the months ahead, including choices related to our financial future and the educational experience we want to provide for Milford students," the statement said. The community rejected Milford's emergency levy in November, with 57.27% of votes against the levy and 42.73% of votes for it.

2 school board resignations in 3 weeks

Nolan announced her resignation in an email to Milford's then school board president Dave Meranda and Spieser on Dec. 23. She did not provide a reason but wrote she would follow up "with a more detailed letter to the board and community" the following week.

The board promptly informed the community that applications for the open seat would be accepted through Jan. 8. According to Milford's website, 53 community members applied for the role.

On Thursday, before the board interviewed four finalists and appointed Mary Anne Will to fill Nolan's seat, Combs also announced his resignation. Nolan and Combs ran on similar conservative platforms when they were elected in 2021.

Nolan provided details about her resignation to Meranda but not to the public. The Enquirer obtained Nolan's email through a public records request.

"I have decided to remove myself from the toxic culture and climate of this board, district, and community," Nolan wrote in her email to Meranda, dated Dec. 30. "While I realize the administration, some board members and a portion of this community do not like the fact that I challenge the status quo, push for fiscal responsibility and ask many questions, that is the Board of Education’s job."

She went on to note a few of the issues that influenced her decision: "Levies, continued and ongoing deficit spending with nonchalance, educational performance, the middle school and athletic nest projects, professional dishonesty, and toxic culture."

Board member disagreed with superintendent participation in interviews

In the days that followed, Milford's remaining school board members worked to develop a plan to replace Nolan. In a series of emails, Combs questioned the process and specifically Speiser's involvement.

"The fact that we are involving our superintendent and our outgoing treasurer in this vetting process doesn't make good sense to me," Combs wrote to Chesnut on Jan. 3. "The board is responsible for this replacement, not the two people that report to the board."

Chesnut responded that since the full board can't meet to review the applications, "the next mostknowledgeable people about the needs of the board are the superintendent and treasurer."

"Their feedback is relevant, a footnote, but again – they should not be choosing their boss. That is solely a board decision," Combs replied. "This approach presents an extreme conflict of interest."

By Thursday, Combs had enough and resigned in an email timestamped at 12:15 a.m.

"I refuse to allow my continued service on the board to offer any illusion of legitimacy to what is rapidly becoming a hand-picked and one-sided school board − backed by a small circle of insiders who will continue to prioritize the wants of the administration over the needs of the district and taxpayers," Combs wrote to board members and administrators. "I will continue to drive change in Milford and work to provide a voice for our community."

The board will address the process for filling Combs' vacancy at the next regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 18.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Vacant seats on Milford School Board lead to controversy