What the Unexpected "Fall" in December Retail Sales Really Means

The U.S. Census Bureau recently released disappointing statistics for the all-important 2018 holiday shopping season -- at least according to some media outlets. Retail sales unexpectedly fell 1.2% in December, in sharp contrast to economists' consensus expectation of a 0.2% rise. The Census Bureau also reduced its estimate of November retail sales growth to 0.1% from 0.2% previously.

Since consumer spending makes up roughly 70% of U.S. GDP (the total value of economic activity), retail sales are a closely-watched indicator for the overall health of the economy and for specific companies. Nevertheless, the headlines surrounding this metric are often misleading -- and that was the case for the December 2018 report.

Some very important context

Many news outlets reported the 1.2% decline without providing much additional color. The important detail here is that seasonally-adjusted retail sales fell 1.2% in December compared with the November figure. Month-to-month sales are highly volatile and aren't good indicators of trends. That's especially true around the holidays, as the ultra-busy Black Friday through Cyber Monday period falls within November.

The more important figure that was mostly overlooked was the year-over-year change in retail spending. Despite the month-to-month tumble, sales were actually up 2.3% compared to December 2017. Total sales for the whole 2018 holiday shopping season (October through December) increased 3.7% year over year.

In other words, it was hardly a disastrous report. It is worth noting, though, that the 3.7% year-over-year gain for the fourth quarter represented a slowdown relative to the first nine months of 2018. For the full year, total retail sales increased 5% over 2017 and rose 4.6% excluding auto and gasoline sales. That's a huge annualized gain: one of the biggest in recent years. It remains to be seen if the Q4 slowdown will persist or not, although it would be a healthy move for consumers to take a breather after a year of spend-happy activity.

It's also important to note that the retail sales report is a lagging economic indicator. Basically, shoppers' behavior reflects a lot about things that have already happened, making the numbers far less important to investors than forward indicators like inventory levels or company-specific forecasts. Plus, even though the overall results were solid, a deeper dive into the U.S. Census Bureau's scorecard shows that the holiday season wasn't cheery for everyone.

The retail revolution continues

Online retail, led by Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) -- as well as the tech-enhanced duo of Walmart (NYSE: WMT) and Target (NYSE: TGT) -- made the biggest gains once again in 2018.

Restaurants also notched a good year, although that industry is notoriously cutthroat, and is still dealing with the fallout from a period of over-expansion. Landing at the bottom of the list -- with revenue declines -- were department stores and sporting goods stores.

Business Type Fourth-Quarter 2018 Year-Over-Year Revenue Change Nonstore retailer (online) 8.4% Food and drink services (restaurants, bars, taprooms) 5.3% Clothing and accessories 4.7% General merchandise stores (big-box and department stores) 3.1% Home improvement stores 2.3% Electronics and appliance stores 0.5% Department stores only (1.1%) Sporting goods, hobby, and book stores (11%)

Data source: U.S. Census Bureau.

In a world that is steadily going more digital, online retailers are the way to go. However, it's worth noting that Amazon's online sales grew only 13% in the fourth quarter, a drop from its 20% growth rate during the holiday quarter of 2017. The case for investing in the e-commerce titan has changed over the years, though -- at this point, cloud computing and advertising services are quickly taking over as Amazon's growth drivers.