An unexpected flight delay: Woman gives birth on plane right before takeoff

Passengers on a plane scheduled to depart from Istanbul to Marseille, France, were held up by an unexpected delay: a birth.

An unidentified woman onboard a Pegasus Airlines flight went into labor as the plane was getting ready for takeoff at Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, according to reports.

A medical team boarded the plane to help deliver the passenger's baby near the back of the plane, as seen in the video footage.

Passengers in the video applauded as one of the paramedics carried the swaddled newborn off the plane.

Pegasus Airlines did not respond to USA TODAY's request for comment.

While this baby was born before the plane left the ground, sky births are rare. They occur about once in every 26 million passengers, aviation medical support firm MedAire told Condé Nast Traveler.

Last year, a baby was born on an 11-hour United Airlines flight heading to Washington, D.C., from Accra, Ghana, with the help of a doctor who was onboard and the flight crew.

