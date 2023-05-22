Unexpected FPL rate decrease proposal would lower bills to less than July 2022 rates

Florida Power & Light customers could see a slight reduction in their bills starting in July, under a request to reduce charges due to a decrease in natural gas costs.

"The decrease in natural gas prices is good news for our customers and we are working to get these savings back to them as quickly as possible,” said J.T. Young, FPL vice president and general manager of the Northwest Florida region. “If the Florida Public Service Commission approves our fuel rate decrease proposal, the electric rate FPL customers in Northwest Florida will pay starting in July will be lower than it was last year.

"However, it’s important to remember as we go into the hot months of summer that although your electric rate may be lower, your bill can be higher due to increased energy usage. That’s why we encourage customers to manage and monitor their energy use, and contact us for energy savings tips and recommendations.”

Ready for hurricane season? FPL is ready with new technology to give you power faster.

Earlier price decrease: Florida Power & Light asks for rate reduction starting in July. How it affects your bill.

The decreases come after customer costs were boosted to help the company recoup costs from Hurricanes Ian and Nicole and natural-gas prices that were far higher than expected in 2022. As with the other cuts, the release said the requested reduction reflects a projected decrease in natural gas costs − the main fuel source for Florida power plants.

According to FPL, business customers would see a decrease of 2 percent to 5 percent, depending upon the rate class, while typical residential customers in Northwest Florida who use 1,000 kilowatt hours could see their bills drop from $158.86 in May to $154.91 in July.

High electricity bills?: I tried to lower mine with these energy efficient habits

“This is more positive news for our customers," said FPL president and CEO Armando Pimentel. “We know that every dollar counts for our customers, and we are pleased to propose another rate reduction.”

The reduction, if approved by the commission, would be the third for the fuel portion of the FPL bill since the start of the year.

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: FPL rate decrease proposal would lower bills to less than July 2022