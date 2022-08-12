How to get through an unexpected layoff without settling for a job you hate, from someone who's done it

Jeffrey Fleischman
·7 min read
Jeffrey Fleischman
Jeffrey Fleischman.Courtesy of Jeffrey Fleischman

  • Jeffrey Fleischman is an accomplished senior executive with over 35 years of success in the financial services, banking, insurance, and ecommerce industries. He is the CMO of Altimetrik.

  • The following is an excerpt from his book, "Advice To My Younger Self."

  • Early in his career, he weathered an unexpected layoff, and he says that everyone should expect at least one inopportune event like this in their careers.

  • Build up a financial safety net, and be proactive about what the job market looks like. And know what you would want in case the hypothetical becomes a reality.

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

S--- happens! It may not be the most elegant phrase to describe the way life throws unexpected events at you, but it's a fact. Our professional lives are full of abrupt changes that can happen at the most inopportune times. Reorganizations, downsizing, outsourcing, automation or AI replacement, relocations, and changes in leadership have become so common nearly everyone encounters them at some point. These events will test and shape you, and your responses to them can change the way others think about you.

When I was halfway through my first rotation in a bank management development program, my boss called me into his office. He had a serious look on his face; I couldn't imagine what he was going to tell me. He explained that 10% of the colleagues I worked with would be getting laid off and leaving the building immediately. I'd been in the corporate world for less than six months. I was in shock. "Unfortunately," he said, "this is something that you and your generation will very likely experience throughout your career." He was right.

This happened at a time when most companies had an unspoken rule of lifetime employment. It may be hard to imagine today, but there was a time when people started their career with a company and expected to retire with that same company. In fact, there was a stigma associated with being laid off. People would assume it was due to low performance, and it often became an obstacle to finding a new job.

Today's corporate culture is rife with layoffs. Employees are much more acclimated to the inherent uncertainty of their jobs, and company loyalty has largely disappeared. Not surprisingly, this serial layoff culture has led to the rise of the perennial passive job seeker. Many people are open to discussing potential new opportunities even when they're satisfied with their current role or company. As the saying goes, "The best time to find a job is when you have one."

Unless you're incredibly lucky, you will experience at least one layoff or change in role that forces you to look for a new job. There may be times preceding such an event when your intuition sends off a warning, but recognize that you can also be blindsided. You may have a good reputation and solid performance reviews. But working hard and being successful doesn't always lead to recognition and advancement.

What should you do if it happens to you? The first thing you should do, and it is difficult, is to not take it personally. Events that affect you may not seem fair, and in some cases, they aren't. Quickly put these events behind you, and don't stare in the rearview mirror. Remember that others will be watching, and how you choose to respond will get their attention. Pouting or complaining will be considered immature behavior. Doing so can close the door on other opportunities within the company.

Focusing on the future is the best approach you can take. As bleak as things may seem, you can always count on new doors opening and presenting opportunities for the next chapter in your career.

Advice To My Younger Self
"Advice To My Younger Self."Courtesy of Jeffrey Fleischman

The next step is to craft a plan to guide you through the transition. Understand your options, timing, and priorities. Decide on the roles you desire and companies you want to work for. Once you have prioritized these, be prepared to communicate this information to others. Create a one-page personal profile that will help others understand exactly what your career goals are. This is different from a resume or CV. A resume or CV is a recap of your experience, education, and awards. A personal profile details the roles you are interested in, your core strengths, and what kinds of companies you want to work for. The sections should include:

  • A brief career summary

  • Three to four career highlights with brief summaries

  • Specialties and skills

  • Target positions

  • Target company profiles

  • A specific list of targeted companies

As you look for a new position, ask questions. Can you envision where this job will lead, what your next role might be? Will the new job give you the potential for career advancement? Will it expand your skills or expose you to new responsibilities? Is the company an industry leader? Are employee reviews of the culture and leadership favorable?

It's important to be prepared — to have a game plan for handling the unexpected. Your goal should be to give yourself options. The last thing you want to do is make a hasty decision that takes you from one difficult situation into another. It may be hard to turn down a job, but it will be far more difficult in the long term to accept one that you really don't want.

The reality is that doors will close unexpectedly. Part of career nimbleness is being prepared to face the unknown. Make it a priority to create a financial safety net, and take a proactive approach to monitoring the job market. Have a plan to weather career detours and downturns so you won't be forced into making suboptimal decisions.

Here is a mini–survival guide:

Be financially prepared

I've read that saving the equivalent of three months of expenses is a good benchmark. I don't agree; six to twelve months is a more appropriate amount to see you through a transition. It's difficult to save money, let alone to save enough to cover a year's worth of expenses, but this is your best insurance against being forced to make undesirable career choices.

Become a passive job seeker

Know your worth for comparable roles. Stay current on what jobs or skills are in demand. Look into compensation of your skills and experience level at other companies, or work with a recruiter. Information, like savings, is a crucial hedge to hasty decisions that come from unexpected situations and change.

Network 24/7

Continuously connect with members of your network. Your network consists of former colleagues, recruiters, friends, or others you've met in professional settings. Know who the key members in your network are, and which of them you can rely on if needed. Ensure that your social media profiles and resume/CV are professionally written, proofed, and current. Be sure to include the appropriate keywords and skills for the roles you are most interested in finding. Offer to help others when they go through their own transitions.

Know what you want

Whether employed or in transition, think about what types of roles you are willing to consider. Are you willing to change industries? Can you relocate? Are you willing to take a reduction in compensation for the right role? Do you want to start your own firm? Don't wait until a job change occurs to know these answers; revisit these questions annually.

The reality is that doors will close unexpectedly. Part of career nimbleness is being prepared to face the unknown. Make it a priority to create a financial safety net, and take a proactive approach to monitoring the job market. Have a plan to weather career detours and downturns so you won't be forced into making suboptimal decisions. Most importantly, while you will experience stress when a door closes, be optimistic about the opportunities that will emerge when new doors open.

Reprinted from "Advice To My Younger Self." Copyright © 2019, Jeffrey Fleischman.

This story was originally published on Business Insider December 2, 2019.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • When are Roth conversions a bad idea?

    The prospect of tax-free retirement income is obviously very attractive, but it does not mean that everyone should move their traditional IRA balances into Roth accounts.

  • Welcome to the office, Gen Z. You’re the only one here.

    While Gen Z may have had the technical know-how to kick off careers remotely during the pandemic, it values connection and prioritizes work-life balance.

  • Staples employee brags about 'princess' treatment on TikTok: 'Healthy work environment'

    One brave TikToker is daring to say what few would admit in this cultural climate: Working at Staples is actually pretty sweet.

  • I got laid off by Microsoft after 3 months of work. Now I'm scrambling for a new job to take care of my mom.

    Tiana Watts-Porter is a 25-year-old tech recruiter who started at Microsoft in May. The company just laid off hundreds of contractors, including her.

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Why Google employees fear the worst as the company quietly extends its hiring freeze

    Google has yet to reverse the hiring freeze it implemented in July, and employees are beginning to fear how it could affect them.

  • Fact check: False claim of $22 million settlement between The View, Kyle Rittenhouse

    The claim cites Joe Barron, whom it falsely identifies as a Rittenhouse spokesman. The family's actual representatives have said the claim isn't true.

  • Five Chinese state-owned companies, under scrutiny in U.S., will delist from NYSE

    SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Five U.S.-listed Chinese state-owned companies whose audits are under scrutiny by the U.S. securities regulator said on Friday they would voluntarily delist from the New York Stock Exchange. Oil giant Sinopec and China Life Insurance, Aluminium Corporation of China (Chalco), PetroChina and a separate Sinopec entity, Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co, each said they would apply to delist their American Depository Shares this month.

  • Japan's Hino Motors, Toyota accused of misconduct in U.S. lawsuit

    Japanese vehicle maker Hino Motors Ltd and its parent, Toyota Motor Corp, have been accused of historical misconduct in a class action lawsuit brought in the United States, Hino said on Friday. The case, in the Southern District of Florida, has been filed on behalf of those who bought or leased 2004-2021 model year Hino trucks in the United States, the company said in a statement. An investigation report this month by a company-commissioned panel said Hino, Toyota's major affiliate, had falsified emissions data on some engines going back to at least 2003, or more than a decade earlier than previously indicated.

  • A new H-E-B grocery store is opening in Dallas-Fort Worth and wants to hire 700 people

    Texas-based HEB is hosting a job fair this weekend with a variety of positions to fill at its new store.

  • IRS Deletes Job Posting Seeking Applicants Willing to ‘Use Deadly Force’

    The IRS deleted a job posting Wednesday seeking a Special Agent "willing to use deadly force" for its law enforcement division, Criminal Investigation (CI). The deletion came amid renewed scrutiny of the IRS in response to a Democrat-backed spending bill that would double the size of the agency.

  • Battery Giants, Hyundai Concerned by US Moves on China Supplies

    (Bloomberg) -- South Korea’s biggest electric-car battery makers and Hyundai Motor Co. have expressed concern over new US legislation aimed at boosting domestic production of EVs and reducing the use of Chinese materials, moves they say could hurt their competitiveness. Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Pr

  • Here are 3 proven ways to get rich during a recession — without having to risk a bunch of money to do it

    Don’t suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

  • A new European gas pipeline link could be ready in 9 months as support builds to bypass Russian supplies

    A new gas pipeline link from the Iberian peninsula to France could accelerate the continent's efforts to wean off Russian gas amid the energy crisis.

  • Nine companies to buy oil from U.S. strategic reserve in latest sale

    The administration said in March it would release a record 1 million barrels of crude per day from May to October, or about 180 million barrels, from the SPR, which holds oil in caverns on the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. The companies buying oil included Valero Energy Corp, with 4.9 million barrels, Motiva Enterprises LLC, with 2.1 million barrels, Phillips 66 with 950,000 barrels and Chevron Corp with 350,000 barrels.

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergAuthor Salman Rushdie Attacked on Lecture Stage in New YorkThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchPutin’s War Sends Russian Economy Back to 2018 in Single

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • Disney earnings suggest the ‘streaming wars’ are officially over

    Walt Disney Co. plans to raise prices on various streaming offerings as it gears up for the Dec. 8 launch of an ad-supported tier, marking the latest sign that the streaming market isn't what it used to be.

  • Explainer: Why gas prices are falling

    U.S. consumers are breathing a bit easier now that gasoline prices have come down from record levels, but pump prices are still high, and the two-month slide could be nearing an end. Gasoline prices usually rise and fall with the cost of oil, and crude has also been dropping. The U.S. benchmark price is down nearly one-fourth since early June.

  • Should You Delay Retirement in a Bear Market?

    Bear markets are a natural and unavoidable part of the peak-to-trough cycle. According to Hartford Funds, there have been 26 bear markets and 27 bull markets since 1928. With up and down cycles nearly...