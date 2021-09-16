Unexpected remains found at Grand Canyon during search for body

Reuters

President Emmanuel Macron's decision in mid-July to require a health pass to go anywhere from restaurants to gyms and museums, and make the jab mandatory for health workers, has massively increased vaccination take-up. England launched its booster vaccination campaign on Thursday, the National Health Service said, after officials and the government gave the go-ahead for the programme earlier in the week. The United Nations children's agency UNICEF has urged education authorities to reopen schools as soon as possible in countries where millions of students are still not allowed to return to classrooms 18 months into the pandemic.