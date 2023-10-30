Unexpected truth about Russians’ impoverishment surfaces in Solovyov’s propaganda studio – video

During a live broadcast of a talk show hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov, an unexpected truth emerged about the impoverishment of Russians, a consequence of international sanctions stemming from Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine.

A regular studio guest, an Israeli citizen named Yakov Kedmi, chose to tackle the issue of steadily increasing prices, sparking strong discontent among other so-called “experts.”

“My impression is that your citizens can now buy less of the essential products necessary for life with their current salaries than they could six months ago. And even less than a year and a half ago... I see the prices. What they were six months ago...” he said during his appearance.

The rest of the propagandists did not take kindly to this, demanding some statistics and claiming that there is supposedly no impoverishment in Russia, only “certain issues.”

“I love these definitions: ‘There are certain issues.’ When a person goes to the store, they have not ‘certain’ but specific problems... I go to stores, I go to markets in any country. I look at prices, and I compare. I see how much they have risen. That’s it,” Kedmi responded.

