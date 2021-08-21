The unexpected, world-saving effects of the Montreal Protocol

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Bryan Walsh
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A new study finds the 1987 Montreal Protocol, which was negotiated to stop ozone-depleting emissions, also prevented significant climate change.

Why it matters: Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan called the Montreal Protocol "perhaps the single most effective international agreement," and its success in both reversing ozone depletion and slowing warming shows why.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

What's happening: In a study published in Nature this week, researchers simulated what would have happened to the world if the Montreal Protocol had never gone into effect.

  • The treaty phased out ozone-depleting chemicals like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) and hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs).

  • Previous research has shown the Antarctic ozone hole would have been 40% bigger in the treaty's absence.

  • The new study, though, shows continued use of ozone-depleting chemicals in the absence of Montreal could have led to an additional 2.5 °C of warming by the end of the century.

How it works: Some of that climate change would have been triggered by direct warming caused by CFC and HFC emissions, which act as a greenhouse gas.

  • But because a damaged ozone layer would let in more harmful UV radiation, plants would have had a reduced ability to store carbon, which would have further contributed to warming.

The big picture: The success of the Montreal Protocol has often been cited as proof the global community can successfully negotiate a solution to a global environmental challenge.

  • But carbon — and the fossil fuels that contain them — is far more central to the global economy than CFCs and HFCs, which could be replaced with ozone-safer alternatives at a relatively low price.

  • The geopolitical realm is arguably much more complex now than it was in 1987, when large developing countries like India and China — which will be the source of the bulk of current and future carbon emissions — were much smaller and had less of a voice.

The bottom line: The world's governments were unusually far-sighted in negotiating the Montreal Protocol, but climate change won't be as easy.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Experts are terrible at predicting the falling cost of clean energy

    Climate scientists are now basing their forecasts for the future on a carefully crafted set of possible socioeconomic scenarios, each with a different outlook for greenhouse gas emissions. One key factor in these scenarios is the cost of clean energy technology; the higher the cost, the longer the economy-wide shift away from fossil fuels will likely take. “We often find it hard to imagine futures that are very different from the past, but if we can make more accurate cost curves for low-carbon development, we get a better handle on the price of tackling climate change, and can compare that to the massive benefits of doing it,” says Ajay Gambhir, a senior researcher at the Imperial College London Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Covid could 'come roaring back' if UK takes eye off the ball, expert warns

    Exclusive: GPs still ignoring orders to see patients School bubbles will return after just two cases, says union Life inside my Australia hotel quarantine prison cell 'Go abroad, then see the ridiculousness of our travel rules' Scientists 'created false narrative over Wuhan leak'

  • Parents get coached on how to escape mask and vaccine rules

    An Oregon school superintendent is telling parents they can get their children out of wearing masks by citing federal disability law. A pastor at a California megachurch is offering religious exemptions for anyone morally conflicted over vaccine requirements. While proponents of these workarounds say they are looking out for children's health and parents' rights, others say such stratagems are dishonest and irresponsible and could undermine efforts to beat back the highly contagious delta variant.

  • Hitting the Books: How Tesla engineers solved the problem of exploding EV batteries

    As journalist Tim Higgins explains in his new book, Power Play, back in the early aughts, Tesla's engineering team had to overcome a difficult challenge: keeping the first iterations of its EVs from randomly exploding.

  • Scientists created false narrative over suspected Covid leak from Wuhan lab, say experts

    The scientific establishment created a false narrative about whether coronavirus leaked from a Chinese lab, and dismissed critics as “conspiracy theorists”, experts have claimed.

  • The fight over water in Florida has had some surprising winners

    Business interests often trump environmental concerns about Florida’s groundwater. But grassroots conservationists are fighting back – and winning.

  • Large insurers have stopped waiving COVID-19 treatment costs, an analysis found. Hospitalization could cost you thousands.

    Insurers stopped covering treatment costs once vaccines became widely available, but hospitalizations are skyrocketing again in the US.

  • NASA Says This Lake Is Like Being on Mars—and Turkey Wants to Save It From Tourists

    GettyYaǧmur Güneş wanted to study Mars. On an exchange year spent in the U.S., she’d encountered the concept of planetary geology and was completely fascinated. “I didn’t know that I could practice geology beyond Earth,” says Güneş. Soon, she shifted her science studies to focus on Martian analogs, places on Earth that share physical or geological features with the red planet.“Whatever I’m working on, I’m always trying to make connections about Mars, trying to understand what I know, thinking ab

  • Healthcare systems wary of instituting COVID-19 vaccine mandate over fears of losing staff

    Healthcare providers hesitate to require workers to get the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment, fearing a mandate could cause the resignations of staff they cannot afford to lose.

  • In Democratic Standoff, Manchin and Sinema Advising House Moderates: Report

    Centrist Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema are reportedly advising — and encouraging — the nine moderate House Democrats who are threatening to derail the party’s $3.5 trillion budget plan containing major portions of President Biden’s economic agenda. The nine House members have threatened to withhold their support for the budget blueprint unless House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) agrees to a quick vote on the $ 1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill passed by the Senate. Axios’

  • California family found dead on Sierra National Forest hiking trail

    The investigators are looking into whether toxic algae caused their deaths.

  • More winds threaten to blow California blaze into new fury

    Crews were digging in and burning out fire lines amid fears that another round of high winds Saturday will bring renewed fury to a Northern California wildfire. The Caldor Fire in the northern Sierra Nevada already destroyed dozens of homes and on Friday authorities closed down a 46-mile (74-kilometer) stretch of Interstate 50, the main route between the state capital of Sacramento and Lake Tahoe on the Nevada border. “We’re going to invest everything we can into holding the fire south" of the road, said Eric Schwab, an operations section chief with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

  • Grace becomes major hurricane, barrels toward Mexico's Gulf coast

    TECOLUTLA, Mexico (Reuters) -Hurricane Grace rapidly intensified into a major hurricane on Friday night as it barreled towards Mexico's Gulf coast, threatening to lash the oil-producing state of Veracruz and central Mexico with strong winds and heavy rains. By Friday night, Grace was blowing maximum sustained winds of 120 miles per hour (195 km per hour), with higher gusts, making it "a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale," the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/text/refresh/MIATCPAT2+shtml/210258.shtml.

  • Oxford-Led Study Shows Efficacy Of COVID-19 Vaccines Dwindles Over Time Against Delta Variant

    COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) and Oxford–AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) have shown effectiveness against the highly infectious Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2. But the protection drops away over time, a study in the U.K. has concluded. Researchers analyzed a data set comprising the results of more than 2.6 million PCR tests. The results, published in a preprint on 19 August, suggest that both vaccines are effective against Delta after two doses but that th

  • California’s gig worker Prop 22 ruled unconstitutional by superior court

    In a late Friday night blow to Uber, Lyft and other gig worker-centered companies, a superior court judge ruled that California’s Proposition 22, which was passed in 2020 and designed to overrule the state’s controversial AB-5 law on the employment status of gig workers, violates the state’s constitution. Frank Roesch, a superior court judge in Alameda County, which encompasses Oakland, Berkeley and much of the East Bay, ruled that the law would limit “the power of a future legislature” to define the employment status of gig workers. The lawsuit was filed by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) in January, after a similar lawsuit was rebuffed by the California Supreme Court and referred to a lower court.

  • 'Unprecedented' rain falls for first time in recorded history at Greenland's ice sheet summit

    Since recording began in 1950, rainfall had never been seen at the country's highest point until this past week.

  • Long View: Preparing Logistically For Extreme Weather

    The COVID-19 pandemic provided a glimpse into how supply chain disruptions can bring the world to its knees, but the global business community is facing another big threat — extreme weather. Related: Logistics groups ready to help during potentially busy hurricane season Just ask Apple, which is experiencing production disruption after severe flooding last month tore through its iPhone manufacturing site in Zhengzhou, China. From record heat waves in the Pacific Northwest to deadly flooding in G

  • Delta variant is making Americans nervous and raising fresh worries about the economy

    While Washington is riveted by the chaotic scene in Afghanistan, Wall Street and Main Street are wondering if the spread of delta is going to injure the U.S. economy.

  • Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson making rounds with Bellator, UFC, WWE all on meeting slate

    It appears Gable Steveson, fresh off his Olympic wrestling gold medal, is starting to make the rounds with his potential suitors.

  • ‘I don’t believe anyone is safe’: drought rules spark accusations of racism in California outpost

    Siskiyou county says water restrictions are aimed at pot growers. Hmong American residents say they’re being targeted Wildfire smoke casts an orange glow over W Miner Street in Yreka, the Siskiyou county seat. Photograph: Tracy Barbutes/The Guardian “I love the smell of diesel power in the afternoon. It smells like victory.” The line, a play on the quote from the Vietnam war movie Apocalypse Now, is the first uttered in a July video by Doug LaMalfa, the US congressman for Siskiyou county. In the