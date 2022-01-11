‘Unexplainable tragedy’: Man killed wife, 12-year-old son, himself in central Kansas: police

Police investigators have determined that three family members found shot to death over the weekend in central Kansas, including a 12-year-old boy, were the victims of a murder suicide carried out by 44-year-old Jon Smith.

Shala Smith, 44, and Carver Smith were slain by Jon Smith in their home in Larned, Kansas on Saturday, authorities allege. The Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation released new details of the investigation Monday based on autopsies and other evidence.

Officers were dispatched to the home at 524 Park Street just after 9 p.m. Saturday after receiving a 911 call from a man who had found the family shot to death inside the house. The house was the residence of Shala and Carver Smith, authorities said.

Investigators allege Jon Smith drove to the home in his pickup truck around 3 a.m. and walked in with a shotgun. He then fatally shot his wife and son before turning the gun on himself, police said.

Authorities say the autopsy results have confirmed their findings.

On Sunday, a GoFundMe was created seeking financial help for funerals and memorials to be held for Shala and Carver Smith.

The webpage says Shala Smith was the mother of four other children. She is described as a “loving mother, grandmother, aunt, daughter, sister and friend.”

“She was always someone you could count on and she loved her family more than anything,” the webpage says. “Carver was a loving brother, son, uncle and friend. He cared so much for his family and friends and had a fun and witty personality.”

“This has been an unexplainable tragedy for this amazing family and it would be greatly appreciated if you would consider donating towards these costs as a way to support them through this difficult time.”