Unexplained Plainfield charter change means another round of budget voting

Thanks to an unexplained quirk in the town's governing document, residents this month will re-vote on all proposed 2022-23 budgets, including school district and capital spending plans previously approved by a thin margins.

Voters on May 9 rejected a $13 million general government budget plan by four votes, but narrowly approved both the $37.3 million Board of Education and separate Capital Improvement Plan budgets.

But a seemingly overlooked tweak in the town charter – which officials are unable to explain – still requires all three proposed spending plans, even those previously approved, to go back before voters.

Charter change whiplash

In 2018, residents approved a Charter Revision Commission recommendation that allowed each of the annual budget plans to be voted on separately with only the failed spending plans subject to finance board modifications and a subsequent re-vote.

But a charter change enacted two years ago – which several Charter Revision Commission members don’t recall recommending - made budget passage language murkier.

In November 2021, residents approved a charter change that states the town’s capital budget “shall be provided as a question to approve or reject as part of the Annual town budget referendum or town budget meeting. Only if rejected shall it be subject to revision and subsequent balloting procedures.”

But at some point between the approval of that revision and the actual implementation of the new language other charter section wording seems to have been lost, specifically any passages related to which budget proposals will be re-voted on.

With the relevant 2018 charter language on re-voting gone, all three 2023-24 budget plans – including the two that passed earlier this month - are back up for a vote at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Town Hall.

June Gagne, the 2021 charter commission chairwoman, said none of her members proposed back-tracking on the 2018 revision language.

“We’ve all been going through our notes and no one can see anything about calling for a re-vote on a budget that passed,” she said. “Somehow, between when voters approved the revision and when lawyers got through with it, it was no longer what we proposed. It’s a mystery to us how and why this happened.”

Finance board trims town budget plan

In the aftermath of the failed general government budget proposal, Board of Finance members directed First Selectman Kevin Cunningham to trim $100,000 from the general government spending plan.

To meet the new bottom-line figure, Cunningham said he eliminated a proposed outdoor maintenance position, as well as several thousand dollars in supplies, training and other expenses.

The modified town budget, when combined with the previously approved school board and capital spending plans – which finance board members did not adjust – would lead to a 7.24 mill drop to the town’s current 28.03 mill rate.

That steep mill drop is largely the result of a recent property revaluation that saw assessed residential, commercial and industrial property values climb. Without the revaluation numbers, the combined budgets would have necessitated a roughly 0.5 mill jump.

The adjusted town budget plan, which uses $630,000 in general fund monies, is a $229,000 increase from the current year.

Board of Finance member Tom Sinkewicz said he’s already fielded calls from several confused residents on why a re-vote is needed for all three budget plans.

“The first selectman should have caught this,” he said. “That language has been in place for some time and now we’re forced to bring back approved budgets back for another vote.”

Sinkewicz said it's not impossible that a second round of voting could lead to the rejection of a school budget already approved by a majority of voters.

“This situation should have been picked up and fixed a long time ago by the Board of Selectmen,” he said.

Cunningham, who said he’s not sure why the 2018 budget vote language was changed, called for forming a new Charter Revision Commission to address the issue. He acknowledged any recommended charter changes aren’t likely to be ready for placement on the November ballot.

