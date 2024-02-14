Unexploded, WWII-era device to be disposed of Wednesday

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Parts of Choctawhatchee Bay in Northwest Florida will be closed Wednesday to all people, marine vessels, and water-based activities.

Crews from Eglin Air Force Base, and other joint agencies will dispose of an unexploded, World War Two era ordnance.

The safety zone includes all navigable waters of Choctawhatchee Bay surrounded by Shalimar, Ocean City and Cinco Bayou.

The zone has a 2,050-yard radius and will be strictly enforced during daylight hours.

Teams from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Destin and the Okaloosa County Sherrif’s Office will enforce the safety zone on-site.





