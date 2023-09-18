UNF poll: Mayor Deegan and Sheriff Waters get job approval thumbs-ups

Mayor Donna Deegan fields questions while standing in the crowd at the Mandarin Senior Center. The town hall on Aug. 3 was the first of 14 community meetings she will have in all 14 council districts.

Mayor Donna Deegan is off to a solid start with 47% of residents viewing her favorably compared to just 15% giving her an unfavorable mark, but that still leaves a lot of residents waiting to make up their minds, according to a University of Florida poll.

The UNF Public Opinion Research Lab poll released Monday is the first snapshot of how residents view Deegan since she took office July 1.

The poll showed Sheriff T.K. Waters has even higher favorability with 64% approval for his job performance compared to 15% disapproval.

"Inside her first 100 days in office, Mayor Deegan's approval is 32 percentage point higher than her disapproval, putting her well above water, even if a sizable group of voters aren't sure yet," UNF Public Opinion Research Lab Director Michael Binder said. "With almost a year in office, T.K. Waters has had more opportunity to make an impression, and it's clearly a good one with high approval ratings across party lines."

City Council's scrutiny of Mayor Deegan's budget wraps up on a positive note

Randy DeFoor withdraws as Mayor Donna Deegan's general counsel appointee

A horrific shooting and a hurricane: 5 days that tested Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan

The UNF poll showed 31% approval of State Attorney Melissa Nelson's job performance against 13% disapproval with remaining respondents either not having an opinion or refusing to share it.

Residents also viewed Jacksonville City Council favorably but at lower margins than for Deegan, who has faced opposition from council on some items. The UNF polls shows 39% approved the job done by the council and 30% disapproved.

Deegan has faced pushback from City Council on two of her appointments. Deegan, a Democrat, appointed Randy Randy DeFoor and Al Ferraro, both Republicans, to be the city's general counsel and Neighborhoods Department director. She couldn't garner enough support from the Republican-controlled City Council for their confirmation. Both withdrew from consideration.

The council's Finance Committee approved her proposed 2023-24 budget with the notable exception of cutting the budget for the mayor's office. Finance Committee members disagreed with Deegan creating a director of diversity and inclusion on her staff, even though Deegan that was one of Deegan's campaign pledges and she went to council chambers for a personal appeal to the Finance Committee.

The big vote for City Council will come Sept. 26 when it will approve the 2023-24 budget during a meeting that could bring up various amendments to alter the budget.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: UNF poll assesses job performance for Jacksonville leaders