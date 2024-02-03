UNF Public Opinion Research Lab rated 12th best pollster in the United States

The University of North Florida Public Opinion Research Lab (PORL) has secured the prestigious title of the 12th-best pollster in the United States, according to 538, a renowned pollster rating group.

The ranking, based on empirical accuracy and methodological transparency, underscores PORL’s commitment to precision and ethical standards within the polling arena.

Dr. Michael Binder, Director of UNF PORL, expressed pride in the recognition, stating, “It’s really affirming to be recognized for accuracy and transparency.”

Established in 2001, PORL stands as one of only two dedicated live caller academic survey centers in Florida. Operated by UNF students under Binder’s guidance, the facility conducts comprehensive research projects across various sectors, including politics, economics, and public safety.

In 2023 alone, PORL completed 31 large-scale polling projects, encompassing over 14,150 surveys.

The lab’s mission extends beyond mere data collection, aiming to contribute to public understanding of pressing social, economic, and political issues. Emphasizing academic integrity, PORL provides partners and policymakers with independent, non-partisan insights directly sourced from clients and constituents.

Integral to PORL’s operations is student involvement, offering hundreds of UNF students experiential learning opportunities in data collection and survey research. Through engagement with real-world projects, students gain invaluable skills while upholding principles of objectivity and transparency.

A member of esteemed organizations such as the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the Association of Academic Survey Research Organizations (AASRO), PORL remains dedicated to enhancing the quality and transparency of its methodologies.

Led by Director Michael Binder and supported by a seasoned team including Assistant Director Andrew Hopkins, Research Coordinator Eva Matthews, Lab Coordinator Joseph Hyder, and Operations Manager Rachel McDonald, PORL continues to set standards of excellence in the field of public opinion research.

