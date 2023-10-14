UNF receives $1.3 million from local philanthropist to support future teachers

The University of North Florida College of Education and Human Services announces a gift of $1.3 million from Gilchrist Berg, local philanthropist and president and founder of Water Street Capital.

The gift will support current and future teachers in the region and provide high-quality educators to address the teacher shortage.

Berg’s gift funds 20 scholarships annually for the next two years to help launch the Osprey Teacher Residency and Accelerated Program for aspiring educators attending UNF.

Education majors from Florida can apply for the scholarships and choose a variety of pathways under the program.

At UNF, Berg has contributed generously over the past 25 years to support teachers. In addition to the new gift to fund scholarships, Berg pledged over $1 million in additional funding to continue support for his Gladys Prior Awards for Career Teaching Excellence.

UNF says that Berg believes that supporting teachers is one of the most meaningful and productive investments that can be made, and he encourages others to join him in supporting education and the new Osprey program.

This year marks the 25th year of Berg awarding the Gladys Prior Awards to long-time outstanding teachers.

