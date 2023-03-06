UNF student reports being fondled by unknown man on campus, police say

The University of North Florida sent an alert to students reporting that an unknown man was on campus who fondled a student Sunday morning.

According to the notice, on Sunday between 12:20 a.m. and 12:30 a.m., a student was walking along the wooden bridge from Osprey Fountains to UNF Drive. While walking, she was approached by a man heading toward Osprey Hall.

The student told police that she was grabbed by the unknown man from behind and forced to sit down, while also being forcibly held and groped.

The student told investigators that she attempted to scream for help, while the man told her no harm would come from him, instructing her not to tell anyone what happened.

According to the notice, the student told police she was released after roughly 15 minutes.

The man has not been identified, but a description was provided to the police by the student.

The student reported to authorities that the unknown person was a heavyset man, approximately 6″,1′ with a mustache, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The Police Department asked anyone with information to contact officers at 904-620-2800. Crimes can be also reported confidentially through the Police Department’s Silent Witness Program.

